Assembly Election 2024: How Many People Voted In Maharashtra? Check Who’s Winning

The voting for the Maharashtra assembly election 2024 concluded at 6pm today with the final voter turnout is 58.43%. Kolhapur recorded the highest voter turnout with 68.57% of votes. Whereas, Mumbai City marked the lowest voter turnout with 49.07% of votes.

Districtwise voter turnout:

Ahmednagar – 61.95%

Akola – 56.16%

Amravati – 58.70%

Aurangabad – 60.83%

Beed – 60.62%

Bhandara- 65.88%

Buldhana – 62.84%

Chandrapur – 64.48%

Dhule- 59.75%

Gadchiroli- 69.63%

Gondiya- 65.09%

Hingoli – 61.18%

Jalgaon- 56.02%

Jalna- 64.17%

Kolhapur- 68.57%

Latur – 61.43%

Mumbai City- 49.07%

Mumbai Suburban- 51.92%

Nagpur- 56.06%

Nanded- 56.69%

Nandurbar – 63.72%

Nashik- 59.85%

Osmanabad- 60.60%

Palghar- 59.31%

Parbhani- 62.73%

Pune- 54.09%

Raigad- 61.01%

Ratnagiri- 61.62%

Sangli- 63.28%

Satara- 64.16%

Sindhudurg- 63.98%

Solapur- 57.09%

Thane- 50.22%

Wardha- 63.50%

Washim- 57.42%

Yavatmal- 61.32%

Who is Winning In Maharashtra?

According to the poll of polls data, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the halfway mark of 145 seats, indicating a likely victory in Maharashtra.

The data suggests that the Mahayuti alliance is projected to secure 153 seats, surpassing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is expected to win only 127 seats.

When Is The Election Result?

According to the Election Commission Of India, the results of the assembly election 2024 that held in two states: Maharashtra and Jharkhand, is scheduled on Nov 23, 2024.

