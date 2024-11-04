EC’s Transfer Of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla A Win for Fair Elections: Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar

Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to transfer Rashmi Shukla, DGP Maharashtra and said that Mahauyuti Government intentions to win elections through discrepancies have been foiled.

“We welcome this decision of the Election Commission. What was the compulsion of Mahauyuti Government to appoint her? What was the need to give her an extension? It was meant to see that the elections were not transparent. They wanted to win elections through discrepancies. Those intentions have been foiled. Pawar Sahab had also expressed his views on the same. We too had sent two letters over the same,” Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) should acknowledge that the Election Commission (EC) is fair, as Rashmi Shukla was transferred at their request and should not claim the EC is biased if a decision is made against their wishes tomorrow. He also accused the Congress of targeting any woman official.

Speaking to ANI, Mumbai BJP chief Shelar said, “If EC has made this decision, all I would like to say is that there are two things to be kept in mind – targeting any woman official in this manner by Congress and taking this towards torture is not right. This can come to Congress also. Second, they should now make it clear, MVA should make it clear if EC is fair. They demanded Rashmi Shukla’s transfer and it was done – so EC is fair today. Tomorrow, if something happens against their wish – it is biased. Congress should not do this duplicity.”

Acting on the complaints from Congress and other parties, the Election Commission has ordered the transfer of Rashmi Shukla, DGP Maharashtra with immediate effect and ordered the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to hand over her responsibilities to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre.

Additionally, the Chief Secretary has been directed to submit a panel of three IPS officers for the appointment of the new DGP by 1 PM on November 5, 2024, according to sources.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress claimed 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

