Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Maharashtra Election: Nana Patole’s ‘Dog’ Remark Sparks Row; BJP Responds

The comment by Patole, referring to the BJP as a "dog," has attracted widespread criticism.

Maharashtra Election: Nana Patole’s ‘Dog’ Remark Sparks Row; BJP Responds

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday condemned Congress leader Nana Patole’s controversial remark, saying it reflected the frustration of the Maharashtra Congress ahead of state assembly elections. The comment by Patole, referring to the BJP as a “dog,” has attracted widespread criticism.

BJP Leaders Blast Patole Statement

This is an indication of the ‘disappointment and dejection’ within Maha Vikas Aghadi,” said BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya. Sharad Pawar is making one statement, Uddhav Thackeray abusing the Election Commission, and now Rahul Gandhi’s Congress is calling the BJP a ‘kutta.’ All this shows their frustration because opinion polls predict clear victory for Mahayuti, Somaiyya noted.

Nana Patole is frustrated because he knows the Congress will not form the next government in Maharashtra. In his frustration, he has made this remark. It reflects the ‘Emergency’ mindset of Congress, as they want to silence their rivals through legal means,” said Bhandari.

Patole’s Comments During Akola Campaign

The controversy starts when Nana Patole, while campaigning in Akola district on Monday, accused the BJP of arrogance and criticised its treatment of the OBC community. He said, “I want to ask will the OBC people of Akola district vote for the BJP who call you dogs? It is time to make the BJP dog now; they have so grown arrogant.”

Controversy Amid Other Remarks

Patole’s remark came in the wake of another controversy over Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant’s alleged reference to defector Shaina NC as “imported maal.” The increasing verbal exchanges between leaders from both parties regarding the tense condition bring this information to the fore as Maharashtra state assembly polls are scheduled for November 20.
Election Results and Current Campaigns

And tomorrow marks the end of what has been an intense battle in the Maharashtra assembly election-that has just days from now-by declaring its results on November 23.

Filed under

Bharatiya Janta Party(BJP) MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS Nana Patole
