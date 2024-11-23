Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Narrowest Wins In Maharashtra Elections: A Victory Margin Of Just 208 Votes

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, several candidates secured victories by razor-thin margins. Notably, Congress' Nana Patole triumphed in Sakoli with just 208 votes.

Narrowest Wins In Maharashtra Elections: A Victory Margin Of Just 208 Votes

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance had a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections bagging over 220 seats in the 288-member legislature. This alliance consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena with Eknath Shinde’s faction, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party.

They defeated the Maha Vikas Aghadi with a huge majority. The MVA, which comprises Congress, Shiv Sena with Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, as well as NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), has taken home only 46 seats.

While the elections saw one candidate winning with a margin of more than 1,45,000 votes, there were some who won elections with razor-thin leads.

Crucial Winners With Thin Margin

1. Nana Patole (Congress): Nana Patole in Sakoli constituency won with a narrow margin of 208 votes over BJP’s Avinash Ananrao Brahmankar on narrow leads that had to be counted along with the postal votes.

2. Manda Vijay Mhatre (BJP): Belapur is represented by Manda Vijay Mhatre, who won over NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate Sandeep Ganesh Naik by a mere 377 votes.

3. Gaikwad Sanjay Rambhau (Shiv Sena – Shinde Camp): Gaikwad emerged victorious in Buldhana with 841 votes. He defeated Jayshree Sunil Shelke of Thackeray faction.

4. Shirishkumar Surupsing Naik (Congress): In Nawapur, Shirishkumar Naik defeated Independent candidate Sharad Krishnarao Gavit with 1,121 votes.

5. Rohit Pawar (NCP – Sharad Pawar Faction): Karjat Jamkhed: Congress’s Rohit Pawar won by 1,243 votes, defeating BJP’s Prof. Ram Shankar Shinde.

6. Sajid Khan Pathan (Congress): Pathan won the Akola West seat by 1,283 votes against BJP’s Agrawal Vijay Kamalkishor.

7. Mahesh Baliram Sawant (Shiv Sena – UBT): Sawant won the Mahim seat by 1,316 votes, defeating Shinde camp’s Sada Sarvankar and outpacing MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit Thackeray.

8. Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil (NCP – Ajit Pawar Faction): Walse Patil won the Ambegaon seat by a margin of 1,523 votes, defeating Sharad Pawar faction’s Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam.

9. Anant (Bala) B. Nar (Shiv Sena – UBT): Nar bagged the Jogeshwari East seat with a slim margin of 1,541 votes, defeating Shinde camp’s Manisha Ravindra Waikar.

10. Haroon Khan (Shiv Sena – UBT): Haroon Khan claimed the Versova constituency with a margin of 1,600 votes and defeated BJP candidate, Dr. Bharati Lavekar.

Historic Wins Amid Intense Competition

While Mahayuti alliance maintained an impressive majority, fierce battles won on each seat make Maharashtra’s elections a closely contested affair. The closeness of wins makes every vote count, all of which adds drama to the 2024 Assembly elections.

