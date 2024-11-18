Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Uddhav Thackeray Warns of Action Against MMRDA Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has threatened to dismantle the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) if it is found obstructing Mumbai’s progress.

Uddhav Thackeray Warns of Action Against MMRDA Ahead Of Maharashtra Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has threatened to dismantle the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) if it is found obstructing Mumbai’s progress. “If you stand in the way of the autonomy of the BMC, I may shut down the MMRDA. I will direct them to work outside Mumbai’s jurisdiction,” he warned during a rally organized by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) at the BKC grounds on Sunday.

Accusations Against BJP’s Economic Policies

In a fiery speech, Thackeray accused the Union government and BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, of attempting to “loot” Mumbai and diminish its significance. He alleged that their plans for Mumbai involve handing over prime city land to private builders. “We earned Mumbai with our blood and sweat,” he declared.

Thackeray also promised that if the MVA comes to power, it would immediately nullify certain government resolutions (GRs) related to redevelopment projects. “We will scrap one such redevelopment plan in the first cabinet meeting,” he asserted.

Targeting BJP Leadership

Thackeray accused Modi and Shah of trying to undermine Mumbai’s connection to Maharashtra. “Modi and Shah cannot separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, so they are trying to undermine the city’s importance,” he said. He also criticized Fadnavis, urging him to abandon the slogan ‘Batenge to Katenge,’ while warning, “If you attack or loot Mumbai, we will cut you.”

Concerns Over Hoardings and Resource Allocation

Thackeray expressed frustration over the extensive hoardings placed across Mumbai and the state, attributing them to misuse of public funds. “After seeing these hoardings, you can guess how much money has been looted from Maharashtra’s coffers. Even Shinde has put up more hoardings than the BJP,” he remarked.

Businesses Moving to Gujarat

Addressing the issue of businesses shifting operations to Gujarat, Thackeray clarified that he holds no personal grudge against Gujaratis. However, he criticized Modi and Shah for fostering divisions between states. “Gujaratis should tell Modi to stop looting Mumbai,” he added.

Election Observers and Allegations of Corruption

Thackeray referenced BJP leader Pankaja Munde’s recent claim that 90,000 booth observers had been brought to Mumbai from Gujarat to monitor elections. Questioning the necessity of such a large number, he called for an investigation by the Election Commission into their funding sources.

He further alleged that under Modi’s leadership, Mumbai has become a hub for “corrupt, thugs, and traitors.”

Read More : Amit Shah Chairs Emergency Meeting To Address Growing Violence In Manipur

