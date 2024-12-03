What Health Condition Affected Eknath Shinde? The Inside Story Behind Maharashtra’s Government Formation Delay

Eknath Shinde's sudden illness and political maneuvering have delayed the formation of Maharashtra's government. Speculation about his health and the leadership position continues, with all eyes on the swearing-in ceremony to be held soon that will reveal his role in the new government.

The election results were declared on November 23 in Maharashtra, and the government formation is yet to be completed. A new twist has been added by Eknath Shinde’s health issues, a crucial figure in this drama. Devendra Fadnavis is seen as the best contender for the post of Chief Minister, but the fact that the leadership is delayed has raised questions about some unknown reasons.

Over 10 days after the election results, the formation of government in Maharashtra remains in limbo, thanks mainly to the unpredictable conduct of Eknath Shinde following the results of the elections. According to sources, a senior leader Shinde thought he deserved to be Chief Minister, but after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he was told that BJP would not concede to him Chief Ministership. When the BJP managed to win 132 out of 149 seats— an astonishing 90% strike rate—it was clear that Shinde’s hopes had been belied.

A whole series of steps followed which finally resulted in Shinde’s short-term retreat to Satara and his return to Mumbai where, instead of heading to the Chief Minister’s residence, he decided to stay in Thane. That created quite a lot of furor and made people more speculatory.

BJP’s Firm Stance

In these developments, the party leadership of Shinde started presenting demands. They wanted that at least he should be appointed Chief Minister or, better said, should be given a post of Deputy Chief Minister along with the Home Ministry’s portfolio. The party would also require the Speaker position for its nominee in the assembly, but BJP was not so soft-hearted to accommodate this also. The Home Ministry and Speaker’s position would remain with the BJP, meaning they were in full control of the government formation process.

Amidst all these political demands, it was reported that Shinde had been infected with a viral fever. Having been in politics for long, many people believed this illness was more than just an illness; it was rather a political move to garner sympathy and leverage.

Shinde’s illness caused the cancellation of a crucial meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis, knowing Shinde’s intentions, took steps to assert pressure. He sent Ajit Pawar to Delhi to meet Amit Shah and reminded Shinde that the BJP would not succumb to his pressure. The message was clear: the BJP wanted all parties to work together in the coalition, or they were prepared to proceed alone with their majority.

Fadnavis’ strategy paid off when Shinde finally returned to the negotiating table. During a virtual meeting of MVA leaders, including Amit Shah, the Home Minister assured Shinde that his role in the coalition government would be respected, thus easing the tension.

Following this meeting, Shinde reportedly began recovering quickly. As there had already been reports about how ill he was, it wasn’t long before Shinde left the hospital and drove to the Chief Minister’s bungalow in Mumbai. His swift recovery sparked debate regarding whether or not his condition was even as serious as the doctors had made people believe.

What’s In Store For Eknath Shinde?

While the details of Shinde’s health are not entirely known, one thing that is sure is that the issue of his illness and also the delay in the formation of the government has added more complexity to the political life of Maharashtra. As the time for the swearing-in comes closer, all eyes will remain on Shinde to see his role in the new government. Will his health issues matter in his ministerial job? Only time will tell.

In the latest development, Maharashtra’s acting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at the Chief Minister’s residence, in Mumbai after being discharged from Jupiter Hospital.

