Tuesday, December 3, 2024
‘Eknath Shinde Is Upset On Losing CM’s Post’, Says Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reveals Eknath Shinde's disappointment over losing the Maharashtra CM role as BJP plans to replace him with Fadnavis.

In a surprising turn of events, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale opened up about the growing discontent between Maharashtra’s ruling coalition, Mahayuti, and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Speaking to the media outside Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the winter session, Athawale confirmed that Shinde is “upset” about losing his position as Chief Minister, a role he was previously assured after his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray’s government.

Athawale’s comments come amidst reports that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to replace Shinde with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a senior leader of the party, to strengthen their hold in the state. This strategic move has left Shinde in a state of dissatisfaction, with many within the Shiv Sena also expressing their frustration over the potential leadership change. Despite this, Shinde has reportedly agreed to not obstruct the formation of the new government, leaving the final decision to BJP leadership, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

MUST READ: Security Breach At Bangladesh Mission In Agartala, Seven Protesters Detained And 3 Cops Suspended

In his remarks, Athawale suggested that Shinde might need to accept the deputy Chief Minister position or another key leadership role within the Mahayuti alliance to maintain his influence in Maharashtra politics. The BJP, which holds a significant 132 seats in the 230-seat Maharashtra assembly, is firm on its stance of retaining the top position and handing over the reins to Fadnavis. The final announcement on who will take over as the Chief Minister is expected on Thursday, December 5, following BJP’s internal selection process.

The situation in Maharashtra has been tense as political leaders grapple with the fallout of the BJP’s strategic positioning. Shinde’s supporters have continually stressed that his leadership was key to the alliance’s electoral victory. However, BJP appears resolute in its pursuit of Fadnavis as the next CM, relying on the party’s majority and support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has given them the necessary leverage to claim the top post. This has left Shinde with limited options and further fueled the political drama.

As the government formation process intensifies, all eyes are on the BJP’s final move, which could reshape the power dynamics in Maharashtra and determine whether Shinde can play a significant role in the future of the state’s governance.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Fengal: Karnataka Faces Heavy Rain, Traffic Chaos And School Closures

eknath shinde maharashtra Maharashtra CM race

