Tuesday, December 3, 2024
12-Year-Old Dies After Scuffle At Delhi School, Probe On

A 12-year-old boy from a school in Vasant Vihar in Delhi was reported to have died after a scuffle. The police are investigating, and the CCTV footage along with post-mortem results would reveal the cause of death.

12-Year-Old Dies After Scuffle At Delhi School, Probe On

A 12-year-old Class 6 student tragically lost his life at a school in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Tuesday morning. The boy reportedly collapsed following a scuffle during a class transition. He was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at approximately 10:15 a.m.

Initial probe suggests the boy might have had a fit. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said there were no external injuries on the student’s body. “Foam-like substance was seen oozing from his mouth. Inquest proceedings are being conducted. School staff and students are being questioned, and necessary legal steps will be taken,” Choudhary explained.

School Mourns, Assures Cooperation

In a statement, the school principal expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering condolences to the boy’s family. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident during a class transition. Our heartfelt condolences and support go out to the bereaved family,” the statement read.

The school clarified that the boy collapsed following a scuffle between two students of the same age. “The administration took immediate action, notified the authorities, and is extending full cooperation with the ongoing investigation,” it added.

CCTV Analysis Underway

In a post-mortem examination scheduled for Wednesday, the exact cause of death would be determined. Meanwhile, police are reviewing CCTV footage from the school premises to definitely rule out any possibility of foul play.

This tragic incident has thrown up questions on the safety of students and health management in schools. The authorities are keen to know the exact circumstances that led to the untimely death of the boy as the investigation goes on. Updates will follow as the investigation continues.

