Who Will Be CM Of Maharashtra? Devendra Fadnavis In Delhi For Meet With BJP High Command, Shiv Sena Pushes For Eknath Shinde

On November 26, Devendra Fadnavis visited to Delhi to discuss the next steps with the BJP’s central leadership.

As Maharashtra results are out, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), swept the 288-member assembly with 230 seats. However, what still remains the question is who will be the next CM and form the government.

BJP Pushes for Fadnavis

The BJP emerged as the dominant partner, winning 132 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 57 and the NCP claimed 41. However, a tug-of-war between the BJP and Shiv Sena has intensified as both parties vie for the top post, citing different grounds for their claims.

The BJP’s commanding tally has made Devendra Fadnavis the frontrunner for the chief minister’s position. Fadnavis, who served as chief minister from 2014 to 2019, played a crucial role in the BJP’s electoral success and has been a key figure in the alliance’s governance as deputy chief minister.

On Monday, Fadnavis visited to Delhi to discuss the next steps with the BJP’s central leadership. Many party leaders believe the BJP’s superior numbers and Fadnavis’ proven administrative record make him the natural choice for the chief ministerial role.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Delhi airport. He is likely to meet BJP's top leadership over the formation of the state government.

However, the BJP has so far refrained from making an official announcement, fueling speculation that alliance dynamics and Shiv Sena’s demands are complicating the decision.

Shiv Sena Pushes for Eknath Shinde

Despite winning fewer seats, the Shiv Sena is firmly backing Eknath Shinde to retain the chief ministership. Shinde, who has led the alliance government since 2022, is credited with stabilizing the ruling coalition and steering it to a historic victory.

Shiv Sena leaders have pointed to Shinde’s popular welfare initiatives, such as the “Majhi Ladki Bahin” scheme, as game-changers in the elections. On Sunday, Shinde held a public event to thank beneficiaries of the scheme and reaffirm his commitment to expanding its benefits.

“We believe Shinde should continue as chief minister,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske, drawing parallels to the BJP’s alliance model in Bihar, where Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) was given the top post despite the BJP having more seats.

Opinion polls have also highlighted Shinde as the most popular leader in the Mahayuti, adding weight to the Shiv Sena’s demand.

What Next For NCP?

Ajit Pawar’s NCP, which secured an impressive 41 seats, could play a decisive role in breaking the deadlock. Though Pawar has refrained from publicly backing any candidate, political analysts suggest that his party might lean towards Fadnavis, as a BJP-led government would limit the Shiv Sena’s growing influence.

“There is no formula being discussed yet,” Pawar said on Monday. “We will sit together as partners and decide on a consensus candidate. Our priority is to provide a stable government for Maharashtra.”

Pawar also dismissed reports about looming President’s Rule, saying there was no urgency or deadline for government formation.

