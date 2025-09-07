"Attacking pillar of Emperor Ashoka of Bihar and Magadh is an attack on India…": Bihar Dy CM on Hazratbal shrine vandalism

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 7 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday condemned the viral video of a mob tarnishing the national emblem at Hazratbal Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised that the Ashok Stambh and Ashok Chakra are symbols of a united India and that attacking them is an attack on the nation.

The Bihar Dy CM also criticised J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s statement on the incident, calling it “shameful.”

“Incident from J&K has angered people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari… The person who dreamed of a united India built the entire nation, constructed the Bharat Stambh and the Ashok Chakra. The Ashok Stambh was attacked in Kashmir, and the statement given by the J&K Chief Minister is shameful. This is an attack on India… Attacking the pillar of Emperor Ashoka of Bihar and Magadh is an attack on India…,” said Choudhary.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday questioned the use of the national emblem on the plaque of the renovated Hazratbal Shrine, adding that he has never seen it used at any religious places.

He emphasised that government emblems are only used at government functions, not in religious places such as mosques, Dargahs, Temples, or Gurdwaras.

“The first question is whether the symbol should have been etched on the foundation stone. I have never seen the emblem being used in any religious place. So, what was the compulsion to have the symbol on the stone at Hazratbal Shrine? What was the need to put up the stone? Was just work not enough?” Omar Abdullah said.

A controversy erupted at the revered Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar when a mob vandalised the Ashoka Emblem on the foundation stone, sparking a heated debate about national symbols and religious sentiments.

A viral video had surfaced showing a mob defacing the national emblem inscribed on the foundation stone of the shrine, which is undergoing reconstruction and redevelopment under the Waqf Board.

Choudhary also targeted the Congress party and Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and disrespecting Bihar. He asserted that the Congress party, the National Conference, and the RJD’s existence depends on India’s unity and integrity.

“There are ongoing insults to PM Modi’s mother by the Congress party and the Mahagathbandhan. Then, Kerala Congress called Bihar ‘beedi,’ and today, an incident from J&K has angered people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Congress Party, National Conference, and RJD only exist if India survives… ” said Samrat Choudhary.

This comes after the Kerala unit of the Congress party shared a controversial ‘X’ post, captioned, “Bidis and Bihar start with B”. However, after facing backlash, the post was deleted.

The ‘X’ post from the Kerala Congress targeted the recent GST reforms brought by the Union Government, where the tax rates on Cigar, Cigarettes and Tobacco were increased to 40 per cent. In contrast, the rates on Bidis were brought down from 28 to 18 per cent.

Moreover, derogatory remarks were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra event in Darbhanga.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) observed a five-hour Bihar Bandh in protest of the remarks, with workers protesting in Patna. The bandh was a show of solidarity with PM Modi and a strong message against the opposition’s alleged disrespect.

The controversy arises ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, which are expected to be held in October or November. The polls are likely to be a crucial test for both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan alliance, with each side vying for power and seeking to win over voters. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.