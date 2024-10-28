Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Ayodhya Diwali: 28 Lakh Diyas, 17 Bylanes Sealed, Check Updates

To manage the large crowds and ensure a safe celebration, police announced on Monday that they have closed 17 bylanes leading to 'Ram Ki Paidi.'

In preparation for the Deepotsav festival, Ayodhya authorities have intensified security measures around ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ on the banks of the Saryu River. To manage the large crowds and ensure a safe celebration, police announced on Monday that they have closed 17 bylanes leading to ‘Ram Ki Paidi.’ Detailed lists of residents in neighborhoods connected to both ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ and Rampath have been compiled by the Ayodhya police, helping authorities closely monitor activity in the area.

To control access, only volunteers stationed at the ghats, Deepotsav officials, and pass holders are permitted entry. Barricades have been set up across all lanes leading to ‘Ram Ki Paidi’ to streamline crowd management. Inspector Manoj Kumar Sharma of Ayodhya Police Station stated that each of the 17 bylanes is being secured by a team comprising one sub-inspector and four constables. Residents have been advised to avoid leaving these lanes during the festival and refrain from gathering on rooftops. Security personnel will also be stationed on elevated buildings in the vicinity for enhanced oversight.

Record-Breaking Deepotsav Diya Lighting Planned for Chhoti Diwali

 

Ayodhya is set to make history by lighting 2.8 million diyas (oil lamps) along the ghats to celebrate Chhoti Diwali on October 30. Under the direction of ghat coordinators, volunteers have been preparing the diyas, filling them with mustard oil in preparation for the event. Officials confirmed that the final diya count will take place on Tuesday following the completion of setup on Monday.

 

17 bylanes 28 lakh diya in ayodhya Ayodhya Diwali Diwali In Ayodhya
