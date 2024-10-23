Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Baba Siddique Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Haryana Resident, 11 Held So Far

Mumbai Police arrest Amit Kumar, bringing total suspects in Baba Siddique murder case to 11 as investigation continues.

Baba Siddique Case: Mumbai Police Arrests Haryana Resident, 11 Held So Far

In a significant development in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, Mumbai Police have arrested a new suspect, Amit Hisamsing Kumar, aged 29, from Nathwan Patti in Haryana’s Kaithal. This brings the total number of individuals in custody to 11 as the investigation intensifies. Kumar’s arrest follows the apprehension of Bhagwat Singh Om Singh, a scrap dealer from Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was taken into custody on Sunday. Singh is accused of supplying the weapon used in the October 12 murder of Siddique.

Baba Siddique was fatally shot by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office. Authorities have already arrested two shooters: Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19. However, the main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, along with two others believed to be involved in the conspiracy, remain at large.

MUST READ: Delhi Pollution: SC Pulls Up Centre Over ‘Toothless’ Environment Laws

As the investigation unfolds, police are working diligently to locate the absconding suspects and uncover the broader motives behind the murder. The arrests highlight the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to bring all parties involved to justice.

Background of the Case

The murder of Baba Siddique has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Maharashtra. A prominent figure in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Siddique was known for his influential role and connections within the region. His assassination outside his son’s office has raised concerns about political rivalry and the safety of public figures. Authorities are investigating the possible motives behind the attack, including personal vendettas and political rivalry, as they strive to piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Dana: Over 5,000 Relief Centers Set Up In Odisha

Filed under

Amit Hisamsing Kumar Baba Siddique Murder Mumbai Police arrests NCP Leader Murder
Advertisement

Also Read

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox