Sunday, November 24, 2024
Bareilly Car Accident: Three Die After Car Falls From Incomplete Bridge Following Google Maps Route

Three friends lost their lives in the Bareilly car accident when their vehicle, misled by GPS, plunged off an under-construction bridge into the Ramganga River in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district. The tragedy has sparked concerns over infrastructure safety and negligence.

Bareilly Car Accident: Three Die After Car Falls From Incomplete Bridge Following Google Maps Route

Bareilly Car Accident: Three people lost their lives after their car plunged into the Ramganga River from an under-construction bridge on Sunday, police reported.

The tragic incident occurred around 10 a.m. on the Khalpur-Dataganj road in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district, as the victims were traveling from Bareilly to Dataganj. According to police, the car, which was being guided by GPS, drove through a damaged section of the bridge and fell into the river.

GPS system not updated

Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam stated that the front portion of the bridge had collapsed into the river earlier this year due to flooding. However, this change was not reflected in the GPS system, leading the driver to unknowingly navigate through the unsafe bridge. “The absence of safety barriers and warning signs on the under-construction bridge exacerbated the danger, culminating in this fatal accident,” he explained.

The victims in Bareilly car accident, identified as Amit Kumar, his brother Vivek Kumar, and their friend Kaushal, were reportedly traveling at high speed when their car fell approximately 50 feet into the river. Police teams from Faridpur, Bareilly, and Dataganj rushed to the scene, recovering the vehicle and the bodies, which were subsequently sent for post-mortem. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Bareilly car accident victims

Family members of the deceased in Bareilly car accident revealed that the three friends, residents of Farrukhabad, were returning to attend a wedding in Bareilly’s Faridpur area after planning their route using Google Maps. The navigation system had displayed the route across the under-construction bridge as operational, while the approach road on one side was incomplete. According to the family, proper closure of the unsafe bridge by authorities could have prevented this tragedy.

Legal procedures are underway in Bareilly car accident

Rajesh, an uncle of two of the victims in Bareilly car accident, shared that both nephews, Ajit and Nitin, operated a security agency in Gurgaon. The young men had informed their family around 6 a.m. that they would reach Faridpur in 15 minutes. However, after hours of no contact and unanswered calls, the family received the devastating news of the accident.

Faridpur police station in-charge Rahul Singh confirmed that the car had fallen into the river’s sandy bed late Saturday night, killing all three occupants. The families of the deceased were notified, and further legal procedures are underway. The incident left the families, who were preparing for a wedding, in deep mourning.

Filed under

Bareilly Car Accident Google Maps GPS System Incomplete Bridge Khalpur-Dataganj road Ramganga River under-construction bridge Uttar Pradesh
