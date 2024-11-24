Andhra Pradesh: Seven People Dead, Four Injured In RTC Bus-Auto Collision In Anantapur

Seven killed, four critically injured in an RTC bus collision with an auto carrying agricultural workers near Thalagaspalle, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

In a devastating accident near Thalagaspalle, Garldinne Mandal, in Andhra Pradesh‘s Anantapur district, seven people lost their lives and four others were critically injured when an RTC bus collided with an auto carrying agricultural labourers. The passengers, all hailing from Nellutla village in Kuttluru Mandal, were traveling to work and met with tragedy on their return journey.

According to local police, the auto was transporting 12 workers, when the RTC bus, traveling from the opposite direction, crashed into the vehicle. Two people died instantly, while two others succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. Tragically, three more passed away during treatment in the hospital, leaving behind grieving families and a shaken community.

The injured are receiving medical attention at Anantapur Government Hospital, with authorities assuring that the best care possible will be provided. District SP Jagadeesh and DSP Venkateswarulu promptly visited the site of the accident, and the RTC bus driver has been taken into custody for questioning as part of the investigation.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, expressed his profound sorrow over the incident. He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and assured that the injured would receive the best medical treatment. The Chief Minister has directed officials to expedite all necessary support for the affected families.

This heart-wrenching incident has left a scar on the community, where many families rely on agriculture for their livelihoods. The loss is deeply felt, and the tragic event serves as a reminder of the precarious nature of travel on busy roads.

