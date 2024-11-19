Andhra Pradesh Government Removes Two-Child Norm For Local Body Elections: Key Amendments Explained

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the AP Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the AP Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, effectively removing the long-standing rule that candidates with more than two children are ineligible to contest elections for local bodies.

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the AP Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the AP Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, effectively removing the long-standing rule that candidates with more than two children are ineligible to contest elections for local bodies. This landmark decision marks a shift in the state’s approach to electoral eligibility, taking into account changing demographic trends.

The amendment was introduced by Ministers Nadendla Manohar (on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj Minister K. Pawan Kalyan) and P. Narayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister). This marks a pivotal step as the government seeks to modernize its election rules in response to evolving social conditions.

Who Benefits from the Amendment?

Previously, candidates seeking to contest elections for local bodies in Andhra Pradesh were required to adhere to the two-child norm, a policy that had been enforced since the 1990s. This rule, part of amendments to the AP Panchayat Raj Act, the AP Municipal Corporations Act, 1955, and the Municipalities Act, 1965, had rendered candidates with more than two children ineligible for local body elections. The original intention was to curb the state’s population growth, a concern rooted in the need to maintain food security and employment opportunities.

However, with a significant decline in the state’s fertility rate over the past decades, the government has deemed it necessary to reconsider the relevance of this restriction. According to the National Family Health Survey, Andhra Pradesh’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has decreased from 3.7 in 1992-93 to a current rate of 1.6, well below the replacement level of 2.1. This demographic shift, along with a reduction in the percentage of children under 15, has prompted the government to rethink the regulation, acknowledging that the state’s population dynamics have changed considerably.

Changing Demographics in Andhra Pradesh

In recent years, the population of children under 15 has decreased from 28.6% in 2015-16 to 26.5%, while the proportion of elderly citizens has increased. This change is indicative of the state’s transition into an aging population. The government’s decision to lift the two-child restriction comes at a time when the focus has shifted from family planning efforts to ensuring the state’s future has a healthy balance of younger people in the workforce.

A Progressive Step for the State’s Future

Minister Nadendla Manohar, speaking on the PR (Amendment) Bill, emphasized that the time for stringent family planning policies had passed. He explained that the government was acting in response to shifting population trends and aiming for a more progressive approach to governance. As fertility rates continue to decline, the government has recognized the need for a policy that reflects the state’s current demographics, including the increasing number of elderly citizens.

The move was welcomed by many members of the assembly, who noted that Andhra Pradesh could no longer afford to ignore the changing trends in its population. This step, they argue, is necessary for ensuring a vibrant, youthful population in the future, while also aligning electoral laws with the present-day realities of family planning.

The lifting of the two-child restriction marks a bold, forward-thinking decision by the Andhra Pradesh government. By abolishing this rule, the state acknowledges that it is no longer necessary in light of the demographic changes. The amendment reflects the government’s effort to modernize its election laws and ensure that candidates are not barred from contesting based on outdated population control measures. With the population structure shifting, this progressive change is seen as a crucial step toward adapting to the new demographic landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY )

ALSO READ: BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’