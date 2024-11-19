BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Launching an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP shared a video on the social media platform X, "This is what you wanted, Delhi? #AAPatkaal"

Amid the hazardous situation in the National Capital, with AQI touching 500, the BJP government has launched an attack on the Delhi government (AAP) for keeping a loose end in the management of the year-long pollution problem.

Launching an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP shared a video on the social media platform X, “This is what you wanted, Delhi? #AAPatkaal” (Aap- At- Kaal: Emergency)

Come for the voiceover, wait for that laughter. 🤦🏻‍♂️😶‍🌫️ This is what you wanted, Delhi? #AAPatkaal pic.twitter.com/erofbbyUBN — BJP (@BJP4India) November 19, 2024

The video questions the hazardous air quality situation in Delhi. In the latest development, the Air Quality Index touches 500 which means it is in the Severe Plus category. The schools have been shut and online classes for Delhi University have begun.

The Blame Game Continues:

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday slammed BJP-ruled states for farm fires, while BJP countered that Punjab has the most incidents.

However, the BJP responded by urging Atishi to verify her data.