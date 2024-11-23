Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Saffron Soars As BJP Wins 132 Seats

In a remarkable political turnaround, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has emerged victorious in Maharashtra, securing 132 of the 288 Assembly seats in the state, according to the final results. This landslide victory marks a historic moment for the BJP, as it strengthens its hold on the state, surpassing its previous best performance. The alliance, which also includes Shiv Sena, NCP, and smaller regional allies, has secured a total of 225 seats, far outpacing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which has managed to win just 55 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing jubilant BJP workers at a celebratory event in New Delhi, expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Maharashtra—especially the youth and women—for delivering a “historic mandate” to the NDA. “This is the third consecutive win for the NDA in Maharashtra, and no other political alliance has achieved such a victory with this kind of margin in the last 50 years,” he said, celebrating the party’s historic performance. The BJP alone secured 132 seats, marking its best-ever showing in the state, while its allies, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar), secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Congress, part of the opposition MVA, was left far behind, winning only 16 seats, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) managed to secure 20 seats and NCP (SP) just 10. The MVA, which had hoped to reclaim power in the state after a series of setbacks, now faces a crushing defeat, raising questions about its future direction.

MUST READ: Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain’, PM Modi’s Dig After NDA’s Big Win In Maharashtra

Despite the overwhelming victory, opposition leader Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), expressed disbelief at the results. He questioned the state’s electorate, remarking that he couldn’t believe Maharashtra, which had trusted him as head of the family during the COVID-19 crisis, would turn its back on him now. “I can’t believe Maharashtra will behave with me this way,” Thackeray said, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the sweeping mandate.

As the Mahayuti coalition prepares to form the next government in Maharashtra, the spotlight now shifts to the leadership battle for the position of Chief Minister. With the BJP securing 132 seats, a strong case is being made for Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP leader and Deputy CM, to take over the reins. However, Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister from Shiv Sena, has also staked his claim, backed by his own faction of the Shiv Sena.

The NCP’s Ajit Pawar, another prominent leader in the Mahayuti, alongside Fadnavis and Shinde, has assured that the next government will be formed smoothly, with all three parties working in unison. “This election has clearly shown who the Shiv Sena and NCP belong to,” Shinde declared, further fueling speculation about the leadership dynamics in the new government. “After all the results are declared, our MLAs will meet in Mumbai and elect their leaders,” said Fadnavis, signaling that the process of leadership selection will soon begin.

In the meantime, the MVA’s poor showing raises serious questions about the future of the alliance. With Congress securing only 16 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) managing just 20, the once-powerful opposition front appears to be losing its grip in Maharashtra. Thackeray’s emotional outburst and the disillusionment within the MVA are clear signs that the alliance may face a long road to recovery, with its internal divisions likely to intensify in the coming months.

As Maharashtra braces for a new government, one thing is clear—the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has decisively claimed the mandate of the people, and the race for leadership within the coalition is only just beginning.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Election Result: ‘Good Governance And Development Wins’, Says PM Modi On NDA’s Landslide Victory