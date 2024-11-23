Maharashtra Election Result: ‘Good Governance And Development Wins’, Says PM Modi On NDA’s Landslide Victory

PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti’s historic win in Maharashtra. With the party securing 233 seats, all eyes are on the next Chief Minister.

In a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti coalition in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Modi celebrated the win, emphasizing the triumph of “development” and “good governance.”

Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2024

“Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher!” Modi’s powerful words echoed the mood of his party after Mahayuti’s landslide victory, which has propelled the alliance to lead in a commanding 233 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. This victory is seen as a monumental return to dominance for the BJP in the western state, signaling a significant shift in the political landscape.

A Historic Mandate for the NDA

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister conveyed his sincere thanks to the people of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women, for delivering a historic mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Modi’s message reflected deep gratitude, noting that the support and warmth of the people were unmatched, and the victory signaled a step forward in the state’s progress.

“I assure the people our alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress,” said Modi, exuding confidence in the future ahead. The PM also extended thanks to party workers who had campaigned tirelessly, bringing the government’s development agenda to the people.

The Race for Chief Minister

While the focus remains on the historic win, attention has now shifted to the next phase—who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra? Eknath Shinde, leader of the Shiv Sena faction, or Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister who previously served from 2014 to 2019, are both seen as potential contenders. With the Mahayuti securing a record-breaking majority, the political intrigue surrounding the Chief Minister’s position has begun.

PM Modi’s Praise for Party Workers

The victory is not just about electoral numbers; it reflects the dedication and hard work of BJP party workers across Maharashtra. Modi commended them for their tireless efforts, for engaging with the people and spreading the message of good governance that helped the party secure this historic win.

While the BJP’s performance in Maharashtra remains in the spotlight, the results in Jharkhand showed a different picture. The Congress-led INDIA bloc emerged victorious in Jharkhand, marking a setback for the BJP-led NDA in the state. Modi, however, thanked the people of Jharkhand for their support and wished the JMM and its allies well in their victory.

BJP’s Historic Victory in Maharashtra: What’s Next?

The BJP’s surge in Maharashtra marks the party’s best-ever performance in the state. With the alliance crossing the 200-seat mark, it now holds unprecedented power in the state legislature. The coalition’s diverse constituents, including the Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar factions of Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are crucial to this overwhelming victory.

The next step is critical—how the state’s political future unfolds hinges on who assumes the mantle of Chief Minister. Will it be the experienced Devendra Fadnavis or the current CM Eknath Shinde? As the political drama continues, all eyes will remain on Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: From Millions Of Followers To Just 103 Votes: Ajaz Khan’s Political Debacle