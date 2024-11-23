Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maharashtra Election Result: ‘Good Governance And Development Wins’, Says PM Modi On NDA’s Landslide Victory

PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti’s historic win in Maharashtra. With the party securing 233 seats, all eyes are on the next Chief Minister.

Maharashtra Election Result: ‘Good Governance And Development Wins’, Says PM Modi On NDA’s Landslide Victory

In a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti coalition in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Modi celebrated the win, emphasizing the triumph of “development” and “good governance.”

“Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher!” Modi’s powerful words echoed the mood of his party after Mahayuti’s landslide victory, which has propelled the alliance to lead in a commanding 233 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. This victory is seen as a monumental return to dominance for the BJP in the western state, signaling a significant shift in the political landscape.

A Historic Mandate for the NDA

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister conveyed his sincere thanks to the people of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women, for delivering a historic mandate to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Modi’s message reflected deep gratitude, noting that the support and warmth of the people were unmatched, and the victory signaled a step forward in the state’s progress.

“I assure the people our alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress,” said Modi, exuding confidence in the future ahead. The PM also extended thanks to party workers who had campaigned tirelessly, bringing the government’s development agenda to the people.

The Race for Chief Minister

While the focus remains on the historic win, attention has now shifted to the next phase—who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra? Eknath Shinde, leader of the Shiv Sena faction, or Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister who previously served from 2014 to 2019, are both seen as potential contenders. With the Mahayuti securing a record-breaking majority, the political intrigue surrounding the Chief Minister’s position has begun.

PM Modi’s Praise for Party Workers

The victory is not just about electoral numbers; it reflects the dedication and hard work of BJP party workers across Maharashtra. Modi commended them for their tireless efforts, for engaging with the people and spreading the message of good governance that helped the party secure this historic win.

While the BJP’s performance in Maharashtra remains in the spotlight, the results in Jharkhand showed a different picture. The Congress-led INDIA bloc emerged victorious in Jharkhand, marking a setback for the BJP-led NDA in the state. Modi, however, thanked the people of Jharkhand for their support and wished the JMM and its allies well in their victory.

BJP’s Historic Victory in Maharashtra: What’s Next?

The BJP’s surge in Maharashtra marks the party’s best-ever performance in the state. With the alliance crossing the 200-seat mark, it now holds unprecedented power in the state legislature. The coalition’s diverse constituents, including the Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar factions of Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are crucial to this overwhelming victory.

The next step is critical—how the state’s political future unfolds hinges on who assumes the mantle of Chief Minister. Will it be the experienced Devendra Fadnavis or the current CM Eknath Shinde? As the political drama continues, all eyes will remain on Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: From Millions Of Followers To Just 103 Votes: Ajaz Khan’s Political Debacle

Filed under

BJP Mahayuti win Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis CM race Mahayuti coalition Maharashtra PM Modi Maharashtra election victory
Advertisement

Also Read

Police Use Mild Force To Control Rival Sena Supporters’ Clash In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police Use Mild Force To Control Rival Sena Supporters’ Clash In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

President-elect Donald Trump Chooses Scott Bessent As Treasury Secretary; Who Is He?

President-elect Donald Trump Chooses Scott Bessent As Treasury Secretary; Who Is He?

What Is The Real Story Of Priyanka Gandhi? From Family Legacy To Political Leadership

What Is The Real Story Of Priyanka Gandhi? From Family Legacy To Political Leadership

Main Samandar Hoon Lautkar Wapas Aaunga: Fadnavis Speech Resurfaces After BJP’s Maharashtra Win

Main Samandar Hoon Lautkar Wapas Aaunga: Fadnavis Speech Resurfaces After BJP’s Maharashtra Win

BJP And NCP Celebrate Big Wins In Pimpri-Chinchwad And Maval Seats

BJP And NCP Celebrate Big Wins In Pimpri-Chinchwad And Maval Seats

Entertainment

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Tamannah Bhatia And Vijay Varma To Tie The Knot Soon?

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Set For 24-Day Boxing Suspension After Controversial Netflix Fight

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox