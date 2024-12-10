Barred From Sambhal, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Meet Families Of Violence Victims In Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh government last week denied Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra permission to travel to Sambhal district to meet the families affected by recent violence.

The Uttar Pradesh government last week denied Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra permission to travel to Sambhal district to meet the families affected by recent violence. The incident has sparked significant political tension, with the Congress party criticizing the government for what it describes as an assault on democratic rights.

On December 4, the two leaders were stopped at the Ghazipur border, preventing their entry into Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, expressed his frustration, stating, “I am ready to go alone, I am ready to go with the police, but they did not accept that too. They are saying that if we come back in a few days, they will let us go. This is against the rights of the LoP and against the Constitution. We just want to go to Sambhal and see what happened there, we want to meet the people. My constitutional right is not being given to me. This is the new India, this is the India to end the Constitution. This is the India to end Ambedkar’s Constitution. We will keep fighting.”

Priyanka Gandhi also criticized the authorities, calling the denial of entry an act of suppression. Their attempt to visit Sambhal, halted at the border, led to a significant traffic jam and public attention to the ongoing crisis.

Meeting in Delhi

Despite being denied entry into Sambhal, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met the families of the victims on Tuesday evening at 10 Janpath in New Delhi, the residence of Sonia Gandhi. Sources reported that the meeting provided an opportunity for the families to share their grievances and recount the violence they experienced. This development underscores the Gandhis’ commitment to raising awareness of the incident despite the state-imposed restrictions.

Tensions in Sambhal flared on November 19, following a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque amid claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. The survey, conducted over several days, provoked unrest among sections of the local population.

On November 24, the second day of the survey, violence erupted near the Shahi Jama Masjid as protesters clashed with security personnel. The chaos resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others. The incident has led to a prolonged period of unrest in the area, with heightened security measures in place.

Restrictions Extended in Sambhal

Authorities in Sambhal have since extended restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) until December 31. These restrictions are aimed at preventing further escalation of violence and maintaining law and order in the district. Public gatherings remain limited, and security forces have increased their presence in sensitive areas.

The denial of permission for the Gandhis to visit Sambhal has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress party, which accused the ruling government of undermining democratic principles. Congress leaders argue that such restrictions are indicative of an increasingly autocratic approach to governance.

The Sambhal violence has also raised questions about the handling of communal tensions and the role of political leadership in addressing grievances. As the Gandhis continue to push for accountability, the incident has become a focal point for discussions about constitutional rights, freedom of movement, and the state of democracy in the country.

