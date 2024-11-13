Bengal Governor Seeks CM’s Report On RG Kar Rape Case Allegation Against Ex-Kolkata Top Cop

The West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose has sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case.

On November 12, 2024, during his initial appearance before a Sealdah Metropolitan Magistrate, Sanjay Roy-accused of raping and murdering a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College-made shocking claims. While being escorted from the Sealdah Court, Roy shouted to reporters, accusing his senior police officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, of framing him.

“I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing (rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College resident doctor) and framed me. They had threatened me and there were other big officers in it,” Roy alleged.

Governor’s Concern and Urgent Request for State’s Position

The Governor’s office issued a statement appealing the state government to investigate the matter and file a report about the facts of the case. According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, Governor Bose asked for clarity on the stand of the state government as a response to the allegations brought to fore by Roy.

“In the wake of disturbing news carried by media on November 12, 2024 in connection with the alleged rape and murder case of RG Kar, where key accused Sanjay Roy, after the proceedings in the Sealdah Court on November 11, 2024, has reportedly alleged that ‘he was framed by senior police officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal’, the Governor has urged the state government to look into the matter and inform him of the factual position and the state government’s stand on the allegations at the earliest,’ the statement reads.

Details of the Case

It had occurred on August 9, 2024, when one junior doctor’s body was discovered inside the seminar hall in the campus of the RG Kar Medical College. During the subsequent post-mortem, it was ascertained that the woman was raped and then murdered. Civic Volunteer Sanjay Roy, who was employed with the Kolkata Police, was arrested and held guilty of the crime. Almost two months after his arrest, charges were framed against him by the Sealdah Court on February 6, 2009.

This case has drawn tremendous media attention, especially since Roy accused police of a conspiracy at high levels.

