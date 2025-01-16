Bengaluru: Blackmailed By Uncle To Leak Private Photos, 25-Year-Old Software Engineer Commits Suicide

Praveen Singh, an employee at a private firm, is accused of secretly recording intimate moments with Suhasi and using them to threaten her.

25-year-old software engineer, Suhasi Singh, died by suicide on January 12 after allegedly being blackmailed and harassed by her uncle, Praveen Singh, in Bengaluru.

The accused reportedly used private photos and videos to intimidate and coerce the victim, leading her to take the extreme step.

The incident occurred at Radha Hometel near Kundalahalli Metro Station. Suhasi, unable to bear the harassment, carried petrol with her and set herself ablaze in a hotel room that Praveen had booked, police said.

She was rushed to Victoria Hospital with severe burn injuries but succumbed later that night.

Alleged Blackmail and Harassment

Praveen Singh, an employee at a private firm, is accused of secretly recording intimate moments with Suhasi and using them to threaten her. According to the police, the victim had been living with her uncle and his family in KR Puram for six years.

Over time, her relationship with Praveen reportedly turned physical. However, when Suhasi tried to distance herself and began seeing someone else, Praveen allegedly intensified his harassment.

Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivakumar Gunar revealed that Praveen had repeatedly threatened Suhasi, claiming he would leak the recordings to her parents if she refused to meet him. On January 12, he coerced her to come to the hotel, where the tragic incident unfolded.

Here’s what happened

Before arriving at the hotel, Suhasi purchased petrol from a nearby fuel station. Once inside the hotel room, after enduring another round of threats, she poured the petrol over herself and set herself on fire. Praveen reportedly tried to extinguish the flames by using the shower but failed to save her.

The HAL Police have arrested Praveen Singh on charges of abetment to suicide and other relevant sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. During the investigation, a pen drive containing the compromising footage was seized from Praveen’s possession.

Police officials confirmed that Praveen’s repeated threats to make Suhasi’s private moments public pushed her to take the drastic step. “The accused used private photos to blackmail her into continuing a relationship, despite her attempts to end it,” said DCP Shivakumar.

Suhasi’s mother has claimed that her daughter often accompanied her uncle and aunt on trips and was very close to them. However, she alleged that this trust was exploited by Praveen for his own malicious intent.

