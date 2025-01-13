Bengaluru: Man From Bihar Arrested For Allegedly Cutting Udders Of Three Cows

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly severing the udders of three cows in Bengaluru’s Vinayaka Nagar. The incident, came to light after the animals’ owner discovered the injuries early morning and reported the matter to the police. The culprit identified as Syed Nasru from Bihar’s Champaran district. The case has drawn widespread condemnation.

The accused committed the act under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody until January 24. An FIR was filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The cows, belonging to a resident named Karna, were tied near his house when the incident occurred. The injured animals were promptly treated at the Chamarajpet veterinary hospital and are now reported to be out of danger.

Expressing his distress, Karna said, “This is a cruel act. We found our cows injured in the morning and immediately lodged a police complaint. I hope justice is served.”

The accused, who works as a helper in a nearby plastic and cloth bag stitching shop, is believed to have acted alone. Police investigations have not uncovered any involvement of other individuals in the incident.

Political Outrage And Condemnation

The incident has sparked outrage, with BJP leaders and various organisations condemning the act. BJP leader and MLC Ravi Kumar visited the hospital and expressed concern over the suffering of the animals. He urged the government to take stringent action against the accused and demanded compensation of ₹5 lakh for the cow owner.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai also criticised the incident, terming it “inhumane.” He held the state government accountable for failing to ensure animal safety and called for stricter measures to prevent such occurrences.The case has highlighted the need for increased vigilance and strict enforcement of animal protection laws in Bengaluru.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: UP Lawyer Hires Gang To Kill His Girlfriend’s Family, Ends Up Killing Someone Else