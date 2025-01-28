Bengaluru Police Register Case Against Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, 16 Others Face SC/ST Atrocities Case

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, former IISc Director Balaram, and 16 others face charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

A case has been registered against Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, former Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Director Balaram, and 16 others under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act. The complaint was filed by Durgappa, a former faculty member at the Centre for Sustainable Technology at IISc, who belongs to the tribal Bovi community. He alleges caste-based discrimination, threats, and wrongful dismissal in connection with a 2014 honey trap case.

Details of the Case

The FIR was lodged at the Sadashivnagar police station in Bengaluru following directives from the 71st City Civil and Sessions Court.

According to the complainant, Durgappa, he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case in 2014, which ultimately led to his dismissal from service at IISc. He claimed to have faced casteist abuse and threats during this period, which further aggravated the situation.

The case not only implicates Kris Gopalakrishnan, who is also a member of the IISc Board of Trustees, but it also names 16 other individuals, including senior faculty members of IISc. These include:

Govindan Rangarajan

Sridhar Warrier

Sandya Vishwswaraih

Hari K V S

Dasappa

Hemalata Mhishi

Chattopadyaya K

Pradeep D Sawkar

Manoharan

Court Action and Lack of Response

The 71st City Civil and Sessions Court directed the registration of the case based on Durgappa’s complaint. The case has brought significant attention to caste discrimination in prestigious institutions.

As of now, there has been no official response from either Kris Gopalakrishnan or IISc faculty regarding these allegations.

