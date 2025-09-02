LIVE TV
Home > India > Bengaluru Techie Dies After Venomous Snake Hiding in Crocs Bites Him at Home

A 41-year-old Bengaluru techie, Manju Prakash, died after a venomous snake hiding in his Crocs bit him. Due to a past accident, he had no sensation in his legs and didn't feel the bite. Found unconscious at home, he was declared dead at the hospital. A police probe is underway.

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last updated: September 2, 2025 13:48:57 IST

Bengaluru:  A 41- year-old software engineer died after a venomous snake hiding in his Crocs bit him in Karnataka’s capital city of Bengaluru.

Deceased Manju Prakash, a resident of Ranganatha Layout in Bannerghatta region, worked as a techie with global IT consulting firm TCS, NewsX has learnt.

According to Prakash’s relatives, he had met with an accident in 2016 and had lost sensation in his legs. He had also undergone a surgery.

On Saturday afternoon, Prakash had gone to a sugarcane shop, and upon his returned home, had put his crocs outside his house when a labourer at his house noticed a dead snake near his footwear.

On suspicion that the snake could have bitten Prakash, the labourer informed Prakash’s relatives who rushed to check on him.

They found him lying on the bed with foam coming out of his mouth. They rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Relatives said that Prakash wouldn’t have felt pain of the snake bite as he had lost sensation to his legs. The snake that had coiled in his Crocs had died of suffocation.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting inquiries.

QUICK LINKS