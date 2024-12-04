Bengaluru Weather Alert: What’s Behind Bengaluru’s Rainy Weather? Full Forecast and Updates!

The IMD forecasts temperatures between 18°C and 24°C for the next few days, with a slight rise in temperature on December 6. (READ MORE BELOW)

Bengaluru is experiencing continuous rainfall and a sudden drop in temperatures due to Cyclone Fengal, which has been affecting the city since Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will continue to witness generally cloudy skies and light rain until December 5, 2024.

Cyclone Fengal’s Influence on Bengaluru Weather

Cyclone Fengal, a weather phenomenon causing widespread rainfall, is the primary cause of the shift in Bengaluru’s weather. While the cyclone has brought heavy showers to some parts of Karnataka, Bengaluru will experience light to moderate rainfall over the coming days. The city’s temperatures are expected to stay between 18°C and 24°C, with cloudy skies dominating the atmosphere. On December 6, the weather will begin to dry up, with temperatures expected to rise slightly to 25°C during the day.

The IMD’s Forecast for Bengaluru

According to IMD’s latest forecast, Bengaluru’s weather for the next few days will be:

4 December: Generally cloudy skies with light rain, temperatures between 18°C and 24°C.

5 December: Similar weather conditions, with light rain and a generally cloudy sky. Temperatures remain between 18°C and 24°C.

6 December: Partly cloudy skies, temperatures will rise to around 25°C during the day, and drop to 18°C at night.

7-9 December: Expect partly cloudy weather with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 25°C.

The widespread rainfall has prompted concerns about public life in Bengaluru, especially schools. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding school closures in Bengaluru for December 4. However, schools in Dakshina Kannada were closed on December 3 due to adverse weather conditions. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety.

The IMD has confirmed that the heavy rainfall in Bengaluru is directly linked to Cyclone Fengal, which has been affecting parts of coastal and South Interior Karnataka. While Bengaluru will see relief starting December 4, other coastal areas may continue to experience heavy showers. C S Patil, Director of IMD Bengaluru, mentioned that the situation will stabilize by December 6, with dry weather expected after that.

Bengaluru residents should brace for continued rainfall and cooler temperatures until December 5, with the IMD predicting a gradual return to dry weather by December 6. As Cyclone Fengal continues to impact the region, it is advised to stay updated on weather reports and follow official instructions from local authorities regarding school schedules and safety measures.

