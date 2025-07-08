Bharat Bandh On July 9: What’s Open And What’s Closed During Nationwide Strike

A major nationwide shutdown Bharat Bandh 2025 has been announced for Wednesday, July 9, led by a coalition of 10 central trade unions and several farmers’ groups. The strike is a protest against the central government’s labour reforms and economic policies, which unions say are “anti-worker” and “pro-corporate”.

With over 25 crore workers expected to participate, public services across India may be affected, though not everything will come to a halt.

What Will Remain Open During the Bharat Bandh?

Schools and Colleges: There are no official closure notices from state governments. Students and staff should prepare for normal classes but should be vigilant for any local last-minute updates.

Private Offices: Most private companies and corporate office will operate as normal with employees expected to come to work unless transport delays affect arrival.

Metro Services and Airlines: Major metro rail services will operate as normal and it is expected there will be no change to domestics and international flights. There may be delays going to airports from road access due to rally activity.

Hospitals and Emergency Services: Health services, emergency medical treatment, and 24-hour services like ambulances and fire services are not part of the strike action.

What Will Likely Shut Down or Be Disrupted?

Banks and Insurance Services: Public sector banks and cooperative banks will be hit hard. Customers are advised to complete transactions before July 9.

Postal Services: Mail delivery and post office operations may slow down or pause temporarily.

Coal Mining, Construction & Public Transport: These sectors, especially in states with active trade unions, may see near-total shutdowns.

State Transport Buses: In several states, road transport including buses may be unavailable or delayed.

Why the Bharat Bandh Is Being Held

The protesting unions have cited a long list of grievances. Their core demands include halting the four new labour codes, which they claim weaken worker protections, restrict the right to unionise, and increase working hours. They’ve also raised concerns about job cuts, rising unemployment, and reduced investment in healthcare and education.

One of the central issues is the government’s decision to not hold the Indian Labour Conference in over a decade. Protesters also contend that the government, instead of creating jobs for the youth, is emphasizing privatizing and contracting business operations.

Amarjeet Kaur from the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) said, “We are fighting to protect labour rights, resist privatisation, and demand job creation, especially for India’s youth.”

Who Is Participating in the Bharat Bandh?

Major trade unions such as AITUC, CITU, HMS, INTUC, SEWA, LPF, and UTUC are spearheading the movement. Their efforts are backed by rural and urban workers, public sector employees from railways, NMDC Ltd, and steel industries.

The demands also include raising wages under MGNREGA and extending the scheme to urban workers, as well as filling vacant government posts with new recruits rather than retirees.

As the date approaches, citizens are advised to stay updated on local developments and make arrangements accordingly.

