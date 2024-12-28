Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Bhutan's King paid tribute to Manmohan Singh at his funeral and led a prayer service in Thimphu, where a thousand butter lamps were lit in his honor.

Bhutan’s King, Mauritius Foreign Minister Pay Tribute To India’s Former PM Manmohan Singh At State Funeral

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius joined India in paying heartfelt tributes to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reforms, was cremated with full state honors on Saturday at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat.

Bhutan Pays Last Tribute

Bhutan’s King Wangchuck attended the funeral and laid a wreath on Singh’s mortal remains, honoring his contributions to strengthening India-Bhutan relations. On Friday, the King led a solemn prayer ceremony at Thimphu’s Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong, where a thousand butter lamps were lit in Singh’s memory. The ceremony was attended by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Indian Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela, members of the Bhutanese Royal Family, and senior government officials.

The Royal Bhutan Government organized prayer ceremonies across all 20 Dzongkhags (districts) as a tribute. Bhutan also flew its national flag at half-mast across the country, embassies, and consulates worldwide. “As a mark of respect to the late former Prime Minister and in solidarity with the government and people of India, all national flags are being flown at half-mast,” the government stated.

Mauritius’ Flag Half-Mast

Mauritius also observed a day of mourning in Singh’s honor. On Saturday, the Mauritian government announced its national flag would be flown at half-mast, reflecting the deep ties between India and Mauritius, which strengthened during Singh’s tenure. Mauritius Foriegn Minister also joined in to pay last tribute.

Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, played a pivotal role in fostering closer relations with neighbors, including Bhutan and Mauritius. During his leadership, India and Bhutan expanded cooperation in hydropower, a cornerstone of their ties, under agreements signed during his tenure.

Manmohan Singh’s State Funeral

In Delhi, Singh’s state funeral was attended by dignitaries from all over India and the world. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and leaders from different political parties paid their last respects. The procession began at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, where Congress workers and leaders chanted slogans in honor of the late leader.

Nestled in the Tricolour, the flower-laden casket of Singh was taken to Nigambodh Ghat. There, leaders and other dignitaries were filing in to place wreaths. His wife, Gursharan Kaur, along with one of his daughters, also went to pay their final respects.

The country has gone into a seven-day national mourning mode with the national flag flying at half-mast.

ALSO READ: Manmohan Singh Laid To Rest: Body Cremated Amid 21-Gun Salutes!

