Manmohan Singh Laid To Rest: Body Cremated Amid 21-Gun Salutes!

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full military honors, including 21 gun salutes, as the nation observed a seven-day mourning period. His funeral saw tributes from top political leaders, including President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, and thousands of supporters gathered for the procession.

VIDEO | Delhi: Last salute accorded to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Congress leaders and others attended.

Full Military Honors and Final Tributes

Manmohan Singh’s final journey began early this morning, with his body being moved from his Delhi residence to the Congress party headquarters at 8:00 AM. Thousands of Congress workers and citizens gathered to pay their respects as the body was displayed for homage from 8:30 to 9:30 AM. The presence of top political figures, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, underscored the importance of this moment.

Singh’s body was draped with the national flag, in keeping with tradition, and as the procession moved towards the Yamuna River, the body was carried with full military honors. At 9:30 AM, the body was transported from the Congress headquarters for the final rites, which were set to take place at the Nigambodh Ghat near the Yamuna River.

From Prime Minister to Statesman

Manmohan Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was a towering figure in Indian politics. His tenure was marked by significant economic reforms, and he was known for his calm demeanor, intellectual rigor, and unwavering commitment to the country. After stepping down from the post of Prime Minister, he continued to serve as a Rajya Sabha MP, making substantial contributions to the Indian Parliament.

His passing follows a sudden health crisis the previous night, during which he experienced severe breathing difficulties and fainting. He was rushed to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital, where doctors tried to revive him but were unsuccessful. Manmohan Singh passed away at 9:51 PM, leaving behind a legacy that transcends politics.

Nation Mourns, Government Declares 7-Day Mourning

The Indian government declared a seven-day mourning period in honor of Singh, from December 28 to January 1. During this period, all government events have been canceled, and the national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings and Indian embassies abroad. His family, political allies, and citizens have paid their tributes, while leaders from across the globe also sent their condolences.

Singh’s final rites took place with full military honors, as the body was cremated with 21 gun salutes fired in his honor. The cremation ceremony was attended by close family members, including his daughter-in-law Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and several regional heads, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu.

A Final Salute to a Respected Leader

As the procession made its way to the Nigambodh Ghat, the military honored Singh with salutes, recognizing his extraordinary service to the nation. Political figures from every spectrum of India’s political scene, along with foreign leaders, paid their final respects. In keeping with tradition, the national flag draped over his body was carefully removed before the cremation.

The cremation of Manmohan Singh marks the end of an era. His family performed the final rites in line with tradition, honoring the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to the service of India.

