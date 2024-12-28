Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Delhi Weather Real Time Update: What Is The AQI And Will It Rain Today?

This month’s cumulative rainfall has now reached levels not observed in nearly three decades, highlighting the intensity and rarity of the weather pattern.

Delhi Weather Real Time Update: What Is The AQI And Will It Rain Today?

Delhi experienced continuous rainfall starting Friday morning, resulting in significant waterlogging and traffic congestion across various areas and causing a notable drop in temperatures in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting additional rain showers over the weekend in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The IMD also predicts smog or shallow fog across most areas of the city, with moderate fog anticipated on Saturday morning. The forecast includes a generally cloudy sky with sporadic rainfall and thunderstorms until the late morning, followed by cloudy conditions for the remainder of the day. Shallow fog or smog is also expected to reappear on Saturday evening.

Record-Breaking December Rainfall in Delhi

Friday’s persistent rainfall brought Delhi and surrounding areas an unusually wet December day, setting new records and underscoring the unpredictability of this time of year. By the day’s end, Delhi had received 42.8 mm of rainfall this month, marking it as the fifth wettest December on record and the rainiest since 1997, according to IMD data.

The rainfall is attributed to the interaction between an active western disturbance and easterly winds, which created an unusual shift from the typical dry and cold December weather.

Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station, the city’s main observatory, recorded 30.2 mm of rainfall within just nine hours on Friday (8:30 AM to 5:30 PM). This marked the wettest single-day rainfall for December in five years, surpassing the 33.5 mm recorded on December 13, 2019.

Other weather stations also reported significant rain: Pusa recorded 35 mm, Delhi University logged 39 mm, Lodhi Road received 34.2 mm, Ridge saw 33.4 mm, Palam recorded 31.4 mm, and Ayanagar measured 18.1 mm during the same period.

This month's cumulative rainfall has now reached levels not observed in nearly three decades, highlighting the intensity and rarity of the weather pattern.

