Delhi Weather: National Capital Experiences Light Rain, IMD Predicts Stormy Weather Ahead

Delhi woke up to a chilly Friday morning with light drizzle, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavier rains throughout the day. The minimum temperature recorded at 12°C marks a cool start to the day, while the maximum is expected to reach 23°C. With western disturbances in play, the IMD has issued a yellow warning for scattered thunderstorms and lightning, which are expected to continue into Saturday. These weather conditions are a result of the ongoing atmospheric disturbances that have brought much-needed rain to the national capital.

Alongside the rain, Delhi’s air quality remains a significant concern. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 345 on Thursday afternoon, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. This poor air quality can have adverse effects on health, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. The AQI is expected to remain in the ‘poor’ range on Friday but is forecasted to improve to ‘moderate’ on Saturday, offering some relief to residents.

The weather department also warned of smog or moderate fog in the morning and evening, which may further impact visibility. Winds from the northeast are expected to remain light during the morning, with speeds of less than 4 km/h, and increase to around 12 km/h in the afternoon before calming down again in the evening.

Residents are urged to take precautions, particularly with the deteriorating air quality. It is advised to limit outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours, and wear masks if necessary to avoid inhaling harmful particles. While the rain will bring some respite from the heat, the air quality continues to pose a health risk, making it important for Delhiites to stay informed and cautious.

