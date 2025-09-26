"Big boost to Atmanirbharta": Defence expert Anil Gaur after Defence Ministry signs Rs 62,370 crore contract with HAL

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retired) said the Rs 62,370 crore deal between the Ministry of Defence and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 97 LCA Mk1A fighter jets is a ‘big boost to Atmanirbharta’.

Gaur said the move will address the Indian Air Force’s fighter jet shortfall and will strengthen the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Anil Gaur said, “The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to supply LCA Mark 1. These planes will be delivered to the Indian Air Force within the next 6 years. This will cover up the critical shortfall gap. This will also ensure that the supply chain of the entire aircraft industry will be tuned up and will be helpful for the future manufacturing of aircraft in India. These aircraft are being powered by the GE engine.”

“The Indian government has already signed an MOU with France for the saffron engines and their next ones will be powered by them. As the safran engine is going to be manufactured in India, it will be done only with technology transfer. This is a big boost to Atmanirbharta and will ensure that India becomes Atmanirbhar in aircraft production in the coming years,” Gaur said.

A day earlier, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters, along with associated equipment, for the Indian Air Force, at a cost of over Rs 62,370 crore (excluding taxes).

The delivery of these aircraft is expected to commence in 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

The aircraft will have an indigenous content of over 64 per cent, with 67 additional items incorporated, over and above the previous LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021.

The integration of advanced, indigenously developed systems, such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators, will further strengthen the Aatmanirbharta initiatives. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.