BJP Alleges AAP Ordered Demolition Of 24 Temples In Delhi, Preserved Two Mosques

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of ordering the demolition of 24 temples in Delhi between 2016 and 2023. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that official documents reveal AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, issued directives to demolish these religious structures during their tenure.

BJP’s Allegations Against AAP

Poonawalla alleged that former home minister Satyendra Jain signed orders in 2016 to demolish eight temples. He claimed that Jain intervened to save two unidentified mosques that lacked historical significance while showing no concern for Hindu temples. Poonawalla also labeled AAP as “the biggest anti-Hindu party in India,” accusing its leaders of consistently targeting Sanatan Dharma.

He further alleged that AAP’s actions were hypocritical, as the party and its alliance partners—including the DMK, TMC, Left, and Congress—frequently criticize Hindu traditions while avoiding accountability for their actions.

AAP’s Response: BJP Ordered Temple Demolitions

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi responded to BJP’s accusations by countering that the BJP itself had been involved in temple demolitions. Atishi claimed that during a meeting of the Religious Committee on November 22, several temples across the city were slated for demolition, including those in West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Gokalpuri, New Usmanpur, and Sultanpuri. She also alleged that a Buddhist temple in Sundar Nagari was part of this directive.

Atishi criticized the BJP’s “dual face,” accusing the party of pretending to protect Hinduism while secretly directing officials and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to demolish temples. She described this as a clear example of BJP’s hypocrisy.

Political Tensions Ahead of Elections

The exchange of allegations between AAP and BJP comes as both parties gear up for upcoming elections in Delhi. The issue of temple demolitions has escalated into a political controversy, with both parties accusing each other of betraying Hindu sentiments and failing to protect religious structures.

As the debate continues, the public awaits further clarity on the extent of the alleged demolitions and the political motivations behind these actions.

