Wednesday, December 4, 2024
BJP Approves The Name Of The Next Chief Minister Of Maharashtra, Oath Taking On Dec 5

In a significant development for Maharashtra's political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Devendra Fadnavis as its candidate for the next Chief Minister of the state.

In a significant development for Maharashtra’s political landscape, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Devendra Fadnavis as its candidate for the next Chief Minister of the state. This decision was made after a core committee meeting of the BJP in Mumbai, marking the beginning of the formal process to stake a claim for government formation. Independent legislators who support the BJP have already arrived at the Maharashtra Assembly. The oath taking ceremony will occur on December 5, 2024.

Reports indicate that the BJP’s ‘Mahayuti’ alliance leaders, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will visit the Governor’s House later today to present their claim for forming the government. Sitharaman, along with Vijay Rupani, joined the discussions and will meet BJP’s elected representatives in the Central Hall of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.

Chitra Kishor Wagh, the President of Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha, expressed her support, emphasizing that Fadnavis is a popular choice for the Chief Minister’s post. Similarly, Ravi Rana, an Independent MLA, confirmed his backing, stating that Fadnavis is seen as essential for Maharashtra’s growth and development.

This move comes after several rounds of discussions and solidifies Fadnavis’ leadership role in Maharashtra, further shaping the state’s political future.

