BJP Criticizes AAP After Kailash Gahlot’s Resignation: A Big Setback Ahead Of Delhi Elections

In a major political development, Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi’s former Transport Minister, resigned from both the party and his Cabinet position, months ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. His exit has sparked a flurry of reactions, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing AAP of internal turmoil and claiming that the party’s credibility has taken a major hit.

The BJP wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to criticize AAP. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari stated that Gahlot’s resignation was a definitive sign that AAP’s days are numbered. He emphasized the significance of Gahlot’s departure, noting that he had been a key player in AAP, holding one of the top positions in the party and overseeing crucial ministries.

“With the resignation of Kailash Gahlot, AAP has finished. He was Transport Minister, one of the top three leaders of the party. He held an important ministry. With him endorsing what the entire city of Delhi is saying—that AAP does not have the intention to serve the state—it’s a big thing. After his quitting, many others would be considering leaving the party,” Tiwari remarked, pointing to the potential fallout within AAP.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also weighed in, describing AAP as a “sinking boat.” He criticized the party for failing to address internal issues and said that Gahlot’s resignation validated the BJP’s long-standing allegations about AAP’s leadership. “The AAP boat is sinking and everyone is just trying to save themselves. Kailash Gahlot has validated everything we have always been saying… It is very evident that Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man,” Sirsa remarked.

In response to the resignation, the AAP hit back at the BJP, suggesting that Gahlot’s exit was a result of political pressure and targeted attacks. AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the BJP had orchestrated a campaign against Gahlot. “Kailash Gahlot has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department multiple times. He was part of the government for five years, and the BJP was continuously conspiring against him. He was left with no other option but to go with the BJP,” Singh said, pointing to the ongoing investigations and political pressures faced by Gahlot.

In his resignation letter, Kailash Gahlot did not mince words, sharply criticizing the party leadership, particularly Arvind Kejriwal. He expressed deep disappointment with AAP’s internal challenges and the party’s drift from its founding values. Gahlot flagged what he called “awkward and embarrassing” controversies like the infamous ‘Sheeshmahal’ issue, which had become a point of contention within the party. He questioned whether AAP still upheld its original commitment to being a “common man’s party.”

“Aam Aadmi Party faces grave challenges. Challenges from within, to the very values that brought us together to AAP. Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled,” Gahlot wrote in his resignation letter to Arvind Kejriwal.

The timing of Gahlot’s resignation could not have been worse for AAP, with Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for early next year. His departure is seen as a significant blow to the party’s credibility, especially given his role as a senior figure within the Delhi government. Gahlot’s exit raises questions about AAP’s stability in the lead-up to the elections, as many political observers now speculate that other members of the party could follow suit, further eroding its strength.

Kailash Gahlot’s resignation has sent shockwaves through the Aam Aadmi Party, leading to a war of words between AAP and the BJP. While the BJP sees it as a sign of AAP’s imminent collapse, the AAP leadership has dismissed the allegations, framing the resignation as a result of political harassment by the central government. As Delhi prepares for the upcoming elections, Gahlot’s departure highlights the growing internal strife within AAP and the challenges the party faces in maintaining its political dominance in the capital.

