BJP Leader Jamal Siddiqui Proposes Renaming India Gate To ‘Bharat Mata Dwar’

Jamal Siddiqui, the President of BJP’s Minority Morcha, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to rename the iconic India Gate as “Bharat Mata Dwar.” He claims that such a move would serve as a tribute to India’s freedom fighters and symbolize the nation’s journey of reclaiming its cultural and historical identity.

Healing Historical Wounds

In his letter, Siddiqui stated that the Modi government has worked diligently to heal the “wounds inflicted by Mughal invaders and British robbers.” He emphasized that initiatives to erase remnants of colonialism and oppressive histories have made the country proud.

“The government has made significant strides in erasing the taints of slavery and reclaiming India’s rich cultural heritage,” Siddiqui wrote.

Siddiqui highlighted that India Gate, built during British rule, has inscriptions of thousands of patriots who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Renaming it to “Bharat Mata Dwar,” he argued, would be a fitting tribute to their supreme sacrifice.

“Renaming India Gate as Bharat Mata Dwar will be a true homage to the freedom fighters and patriots whose names are engraved on its structure,” Siddiqui said.

Past Initiatives Under Modi Government

Siddiqui noted several initiatives by the Modi government to reclaim Indian heritage and honor its freedom fighters:

Renaming Aurangzeb Road: The road was rechristened as Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Road to honor the former President of India.

The road was rechristened as Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Road to honor the former President of India. Installing Subhas Chandra Bose’s Statue: A statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was installed in the canopy near India Gate, which had been vacant since the removal of King George V’s statue in 1968.

A statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was installed in the canopy near India Gate, which had been vacant since the removal of King George V’s statue in 1968. Renaming Raj Path to Kartavya Path: The ceremonial boulevard was renamed to reflect Indian cultural values and underline a sense of duty (kartavya).

Siddiqui believes that naming India Gate as Bharat Mata Dwar aligns with these efforts to reclaim and celebrate India’s identity.

India Gate, a war memorial built in 1931, originally commemorated the soldiers of the British Indian Army who died in World War I. Over the years, it has become a symbol of national pride, housing the Amar Jawan Jyoti to honor soldiers who died in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

By renaming it Bharat Mata Dwar, Siddiqui suggested, the structure could symbolize a deeper connection with India’s cultural roots and independence struggle.

Public and Government Response Awaited

As Siddiqui’s proposal gains attention, it remains to be seen how the government and the public will respond to the idea. The renaming of historic landmarks has often sparked debates about preserving heritage versus reclaiming cultural identity.

For now, Siddiqui’s call adds another dimension to ongoing discussions about India’s historical narrative and the role of symbolic gestures in nation-building.