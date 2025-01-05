BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri Issues Apology After Insensitive Remark On Priyanka Gandhi

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri apologises for his comparison of Kalkaji roads to Priyanka Gandhi's "cheeks". It was the comparison that had ignited outrage from Congress leaders Alka Lamba and Atishi, who criticized the BJP's treatment of women.

Ramesh Bidhuri, who is the state general secretary and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while contesting Kalkaji seat in Delhi Assembly, is engulfed by controversy after reportedly having made a controversial statement on Priyanka Gandhi, the congress leader. “I will lay smooth roads on Kalkaji constituency just the way Priyanka Gandhi had ‘cheeks’,” said allegedly by him when he was holding a campaign speech.

Confronted by growing criticism, he apologized over his controversial statements. Speaking before the camera, he said his comment was an attempt to mention the statements by political leader Lalu Yadav and that he never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings. “If anyone has been hurt by my remark, I regret over it and take my words back,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi |”…I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their govt… If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back…” says Ramesh Bidhuri,… pic.twitter.com/EHj8VPhLyZ — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2025

But in his anger, Bidhuri also targeted Congress and Atishi for having silently abetted Lalu Yadav’s controversial remark in the past, but being silent over Naresh Baliyan’s AAP party leader’s identical statement. He said that those parties had no right to raise questions over his statement.

The video of his remark soon went viral on social media, and it triggered a backlash from various political leaders and social groups. In the widely shared video, Bidhuri can be heard saying, “I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks.” His statement was immediately criticized, especially by his political opponents.

Alka Lamba Criticizes Bidhuri’s Comment

Congress candidate Alka Lamba, contesting against BJP candidate Bidhuri from the Kalkaji constituency, did not spare words against the BJP leader’s statement. Alka Lamba, also the President of Mahila Congress, accused the BJP leader of using “indecent language” again to humiliate women. She took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express her outrage, writing, “Will the public in Kalkaji accept such a person who cares neither for the dignity of the House (Parliament) nor respects women?”

She asked Bidhuri for a public apology for the derogatory remark. Lamba also requested that senior BJP leaders come forward to clear the stance of the party. In a move to reiterate their protest, Mahila Congress workers, along with Lamba, conducted a symbolic demonstration where they burned the effigy of Bidhuri.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also did not spare the chorus of criticisms and accused the BJP as an “anti-women” party. Atishi expressed concern over the seriousness of such a statement coming from a senior BJP leader who has served in the role of Member of Parliament previously.

She asked how can the BJP could ensure the security of women in Delhi when it is in charge of law and order when its leader is making such misogynistic remarks. “How would they ensure safety to people of Delhi when a BJP leader and an incumbent candidate in the Delhi 2025 elections can utter such words?” asked Atishi. Adding to that, she said the women of Delhi would give an answer to these words in the elections.

Ramesh Bidhuri has a history of controversial remarks. The BJP leader, who has earlier been a two-time Member of Parliament for South Delhi and a three-time MLA for the Tughlaqabad constituency, has been involved in several incidents that drew public condemnation.

Notably, in 2023, he faced widespread outrage for his outburst in the Lok Sabha, where he directed abusive language toward BSP MP Danish Ali. His comments were described as unparliamentary and the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.

ALSO RAED | BJP Leader’s ‘Priyanka’s Cheeks’ Remark Sparks Congress Outrage