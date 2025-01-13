Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes INDIA bloc as ‘Photo-Op’ without Leadership or Policy

Poonawalla talked about the fractured nature of the alliance, pointing out the disintegration of relationships between key members such as Congress and AAP in Delhi, and the fallout between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in Maharashtra.

BJP Leader Shehzad Poonawalla Criticizes INDIA bloc as ‘Photo-Op’ without Leadership or Policy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led INDIA alliance, calling it a coalition based purely on the ‘situation’ rather than a shared ideology or vision. Poonawalla emphasized that the alliance parties had come together only for “photo opportunities,” lacking in leadership, policy, or clear intention.

Poonawalla criticized the alliance’s inability to maintain cohesion across states. He highlighted the fractured relationships between key members of the alliance, such as the fallout between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress in Delhi, and the ongoing tensions between Congress and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction in Maharashtra.

“The MVA has now become ‘Maha Vibhajan Aghadi’,” Poonawalla quipped, mocking the once-united opposition front. He pointed out that several key alliances had broken down even in states like Uttar Pradesh, where Samajwadi Party refused to share seats with Congress. Poonawalla suggested that these splits were a sign that the INDIA alliance was merely a temporary arrangement with no real substance behind it.

His remarks come as political tensions rise ahead of Delhi’s legislative assembly elections, where Congress and AAP are now contesting separately, despite having joined forces during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The ongoing rift between the two parties in Delhi reflects the growing challenges facing the opposition bloc.

Disagreements In INDIA Bloc Exposed

In Maharashtra, the political fractures within the INDIA bloc were further exposed when Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced that his party would contest the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections without an alliance with Congress. This move came just days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the disintegration of the INDIA alliance, predicting that BJP would form a government in Delhi by 2025, just as it had done in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Congress also took aim at AAP’s governance in Delhi, launching a counter-attack over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s newly launched ‘crowdfunding campaign.’ Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit posted a video in which a woman challenges Kejriwal on his achievements, accusing him of taking credit for the work done by Congress. Dikshit claimed that it was shameful for a two-time Chief Minister like Kejriwal to “run away from the public.”

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

BJP leader INDIA bloc

