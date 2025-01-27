BJP Protests Outside Kejriwal’s House Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

The incident, which occurred on Republic Day under the AAP-led Punjab government, has sparked nationwide outrage, with Dalit organisations and the Valmiki community joining in the protests.

BJP workers staged a large protest outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding an apology for the recent vandalism of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in Amritsar. The incident, which occurred on Republic Day under the AAP-led Punjab government, has triggered widespread condemnation across the nation.

The vandalism took place on Heritage Street in Amritsar, where a young man, identified as Akash Singh from Dharamkot in Moga district, damaged Ambedkar’s statue and the sculpture of the Constitution book. Police reports revealed that Singh climbed a ladder left behind after political leaders paid floral tributes on Republic Day. The ladder, which was not removed after the event, allowed the accused to reach the statue. Singh has been detained, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured strict action.

Nationwide Outrage And BJP’s Demands

BJP slammed the AAP government, holding it responsible for the lapse and accusing it of failing to safeguard the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a symbol of Dalit empowerment. Addressing the media, BJP leaders demanded that Kejriwal apologise to the Dalit community and step down as the AAP convenor.

“Arvind Kejriwal must take moral responsibility for this incident. The Dalit community has been deeply hurt, and it is a grave failure of the AAP administration in Punjab,” a BJP leader said during the protest.

The incident has also sparked protests by Dalit organisations and members of the Valmiki community in Amritsar, who criticized the police for negligence. Protesters gathered near the vandalized statue, raising slogans and demanding justice.

CM Mann Condemns The Incident

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the act on social media platform X, stating, “The incident of breaking the statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on Heritage Street of Amritsar is highly condemnable.

Here is Mann’s X post:

ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੀ ਹੈਰੀਟੇਜ ਸਟ੍ਰੀਟ ਵਿਖੇ ਬਾਬਾ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਭੀਮ ਰਾਓ ਅੰਬੇਡਕਰ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਮੂਰਤੀ ਨੂੰ ਤੋੜਨ ਦੀ ਘਟਨਾ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਨਿੰਦਣਯੋਗ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਘਟਨਾ ਲਈ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਘਟਨਾ ਨੂੰ ਅੰਜਾਮ ਦੇਣ ਵਾਲਾ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਹੋਵੇ, ਉਸਨੂੰ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਤੋਂ ਸਖ਼ਤ ਸਜ਼ਾ ਮਿਲੇਗੀ। ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਕ ਸਾਂਝ ਤੋੜਣ ਦੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 27, 2025

No one will be forgiven for this incident. Instructions have been issued to the administration to investigate it and take strict action against the culprits. No one will be allowed to break the brotherhood and unity of Punjab.”

Accused Belongs To Scheduled Caste

Police confirmed that the accused, Akash Singh, belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. Despite this, the incident has caused outrage among Dalit groups, who view the act as a symbolic attack on their identity and struggle for social justice.

As the investigation unfolds, political tensions remain high, with opposition parties accusing the AAP government of failing to maintain social harmony in Punjab.

