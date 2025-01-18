Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
BJP Questions ₹1.5 Crore Education Loan For Manish Sisodia’s Son Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Elections

BJP has launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Manish Sisodia, accusing him of "politics in the name of students" after it was revealed that he secured a ₹1.5 crore education loan from individuals for his son's studies in Canada.

Ahead of Delhi Elections 2025, Bharatiya Janata Party questioned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia over the ₹1.5 crore education loan that he took for his son. BJP raised concerns about Sisodia’s personal choices, contrasting them with his political claims, especially in light of AAP’s promises regarding education in the national capital.

The controversy started after it was revealed that Sisodia, who previously served as Delhi’s Education Minister, secured a loan of ₹1.5 crore from three individuals for his son’s education in Canada, rather than from a bank. BJP seized upon this, accusing Sisodia of hypocrisy for failing to send his son to a government school in Delhi.

AAP’s self-proclaimed success in revolutionising government schools had been a central theme in the party’s education reforms, which made the decision to send his child abroad appear contradictory.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya criticized the AAP leader’s actions, suggesting that the party’s claims to be champions of education were not reflected in Sisodia’s personal decisions. “Not only this, Manish Sisodia took a loan of ₹1.5 crore for his son’s education, but not from a bank, but from individuals. Why so? All the leaders and ministers of AAP are hypocrites. They only do politics in the name of students but do nothing for them,” Malviya stated.

Sisodia, who has consistently maintained that education reforms are a cornerstone of the AAP agenda, has now found himself under fire from political opponents. The controversy also adds to the ongoing public discourse regarding the financial challenges faced by Sisodia and his family.

Sisodia’s Financial Strain Claims

In a public address at Jantar Mantar in September 2024, Sisodia had spoken about the financial difficulties he faced during the early years of his career, sharing how he had to beg for help to pay for his son’s fees. “In 2002, when I was a journalist, I bought a flat worth ₹5 lakh, it was taken away. I had ₹10 lakh in my account, that was taken away too. I had to beg for help to pay my son’s fees,” Sisodia had recounted. His financial struggles were further highlighted during his imprisonment in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, from which he was granted bail in August 2024.

Sisodia, who represents the Patparganj seat, has declared a family net worth of ₹1.4 crore in his election affidavit, including ₹57.43 lakh in assets under his name and ₹82.87 lakh under the name of his wife, Seema Sisodia. The controversy surrounding his son’s education loan and the financial difficulties he mentioned in the past could become a key talking point in the upcoming election campaigns.

