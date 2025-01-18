Home
Kolkata RG Kar Rape And Murder Case: Local Court To Give Verdict Today, Top Points

A local court in Kolkata is set to deliver its verdict on the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A local court in Kolkata is set to deliver its verdict on the rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The tragic incident, which took place on August 9 of last year, sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country. Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, is accused of committing the heinous crime in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital. The verdict will be announced at 2 p.m. by Judge Anirban Das of Sealdah Court.

The semi-naked body of the trainee doctor was discovered on the third floor of the seminar hall, leading to the arrest of Sanjoy Roy. This discovery triggered the first wave of protests by doctors across West Bengal. In response to public outcry, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court. The CBI filed a chargesheet naming Sanjoy Roy as the “sole prime accused” in the rape and murder.

The investigation also uncovered allegations of evidence tampering, leading to the arrests of former principal Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, a former officer at the local police station. Both were later granted “default bail” as the CBI failed to file a supplementary chargesheet against them within the 90-day period following their arrests.

The trial against Sanjoy Roy commenced on November 11 and was held behind closed doors. During the proceedings, the statements of 50 witnesses were recorded, including those of the victim’s parents, CBI and Kolkata Police officials, forensic experts, doctors, and colleagues of the victim.

The incident led to significant criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government, with ongoing protests by women’s rights groups throughout West Bengal. In response to the public pressure, the state government transferred the Kolkata Police Commissioner and several senior officials from the West Bengal Health department.

Filed under

Kolkata RG Kar Case Verdict Today

