BJP To Play Solo In Delhi, To Shut All Allies: Delhi Assembly Election

The Delhi BJP is planning to contest all 70 assembly seats independently in the upcoming elections, signaling a shift away from its previous strategy of forming alliances.

The Delhi BJP is planning to contest all 70 assembly seats independently in the upcoming elections, signaling a shift away from its previous strategy of forming alliances. In the 2020 elections, the BJP had entered into an alliance with the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party, but this time, the party aims to prioritize its ground-level workers, as stated by state BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Sachdeva explained that the party did not benefit significantly from the alliance in 2020 and that BJP workers, who have been active in their areas for years, deserve priority. He emphasized that the party leadership has been informed of this sentiment. In the 2020 elections, the BJP shared two seats with JD(U) and one with LJP, but despite the partnership, the Aam Aadmi Party triumphed in all three constituencies. The BJP managed to win only 8 out of the 67 seats it contested.

However, JD(U) has expressed a different viewpoint. A senior JD(U) leader noted that it is premature to make any final judgments on the matter, as discussions with the BJP are still ongoing. According to the leader, the national leadership will make the final call on whether the alliance will continue.

The results of the 2020 elections showed AAP’s strong performance, with its candidate securing a significant lead in constituencies like Burari. The BJP-JD(U) alliance struggled, with the AAP candidate securing over 1.39 lakh votes in Burari, while the alliance candidate garnered only around 51,000 votes. This pattern was observed in other constituencies like Seemapuri and Sangam Vihar as well.

Looking ahead, the BJP’s strategy centers on selecting candidates based on winnability, minimizing alliance considerations. While the JD(U) Delhi unit believes the BJP may prefer to contest all 70 seats, they acknowledged that the national leadership will make the final decision.

The BJP’s first candidate list is expected to be released ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s Parivartan Rally on December 29, which underscores the party’s ambition for political change in Delhi. The list is likely to include candidates for 25-30 constituencies, offering more clarity on the BJP’s approach for the upcoming polls.

