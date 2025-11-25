LIVE TV
'Blue Drum' Case: Accused Muskan Gives Birth to Baby Girl on Husband Saurabh Rajput's Birthday While in Jail

Muskan, accused of the gruesome murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput and hiding his body in a blue drum, gave birth to a baby girl on Monday. Shockingly, the baby was born on the same day as her deceased husband’s birthday.

Published: November 25, 2025 01:26:32 IST

‘Blue Drum’ Case: Accused Muskan Gives Birth to Baby Girl on Husband Saurabh Rajput’s Birthday While in Jail

Muskan, accused of the gruesome murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput and hiding his body in a blue drum, gave birth to a baby girl on Monday evening at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut. 

 Shockingly, the baby was born on the same day as her deceased husband’s birthday. Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma told PTI that Muskan was rushed to the hospital around 11:30 pm on Sunday after her labour pain intensified. 

No Family Visit as Murder Accused Muskan Gives Birth 

The hospital administration stated that Muskan remained stable throughout the day and was under continuous observation. The police have heightened the security around the hospital’s main entrance and wards. 

The senior jail superintendent confirmed that her family has been notified, but none of them visited her at the hospital. 

What is the ‘Blue Drum’ Case? 

Saurabh Raput was murdered on the night of March 4 at his home in Indiranagar, Meerut district. Muksan and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, are accused of drugging him and stabbing him to death. 

Authorities allege that the couple dismembered Saurabh’s body, cutting of his head and hands, and concealed the body parts in a blue drum filled with cement. After the crime, both fled to Himachal Pradesh. 

Police investigation revealed that Muksan had reportedly been planning the murder since November 2023. According to authorities, Saurabh was killed “not because of tantra-mantra, but because he was an obstacle in their love affair. Muskan and Sahil were arrested on March 18. Prior to their arrest, Muskan had allegedly admitted the crime to her family.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 1:26 AM IST
Tags: blude drum muskanblue drum casemuskansaurabh rajput murder case

‘Blue Drum’ Case: Accused Muskan Gives Birth to Baby Girl on Husband Saurabh Rajput’s Birthday While in Jail

QUICK LINKS