Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bomb Threat At Mumbai Airport: Caller Identifies Himself As ‘Mohammad from Azerbaijan’

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon from an anonymous caller, who claimed a passenger was carrying explosives.

Bomb Threat At Mumbai Airport: Caller Identifies Himself As ‘Mohammad from Azerbaijan’

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon from an anonymous caller, who claimed a passenger was carrying explosives. The threat was reported to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) control room at Terminal 1 (domestic) around 3 pm, according to police officials.

Alleged Bomb Threat Involving Passenger Named Mohammad

The caller allegedly stated that a man named Mohammad was traveling from Mumbai to Azerbaijan with explosives. However, the caller did not provide any flight details and abruptly ended the call, leaving authorities with limited information. In response, the CISF immediately alerted Sahar police station, who deployed officers to investigate the threat.

Increased Security Measures at Mumbai Airport

As a precautionary measure, security protocols at the airport were heightened. Police began verifying passenger details to ensure safety while authorities launched a thorough investigation into the identity of the caller.

Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats

This incident is part of a wider pattern of bomb threat hoaxes targeting Indian airlines in recent weeks. In October alone, more than 450 hoax calls were recorded, raising serious concerns about the impact on passenger safety and national security. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has increased security measures at airports across India in response to these threats.

NIA Investigating Cyber Threats

The NIA’s cyber wing has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the source of these hoax calls, many of which have been traced to foreign agents. Authorities are working to verify the authenticity of these threats and to prevent further disruption.

Government Advisory on Bomb Threat Posts

In response to the surge in such threats, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to social media platforms, urging them to comply with IT rules. The advisory also called for platforms to take “reasonable efforts” to remove bomb threat posts or face legal consequences.

Previous Arrests for Hoax Threats

Earlier this month, Delhi police arrested an unemployed individual who had made multiple fake bomb threat calls to several airlines, adding to the growing concern over such hoaxes.

Read More : IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Raipur

Filed under

Airport Bomb Threat Azerbaijan Mumbai Bomb Threat
Advertisement

Also Read

Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle And Issued Challan

Himachal Pradesh: IPS Officer Ilma Afroz Sent On Leave After She Stopped MLA’s Family Vehicle...

British-Hindu Community Condemns Oxford Union’s Kashmir Independence Debate

British-Hindu Community Condemns Oxford Union’s Kashmir Independence Debate

Seven Ways To Inspire Children To Dream Big!

Seven Ways To Inspire Children To Dream Big!

115,000 Users Quit X After Trump Victory – Is This The Start Of A Social Media Shift?

115,000 Users Quit X After Trump Victory – Is This The Start Of A Social...

India Bolsters Naval Fleet with Russian Stealth Frigate INS Tushil

India Bolsters Naval Fleet with Russian Stealth Frigate INS Tushil

Entertainment

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Unaware Of Illicit Origin Of Gifts By Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch With Your Kids

Children’s Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par To Staney Ka Dabba, 5 Films To Watch

Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The Legal Secret Behind It

Why Can’t Singh Is Kinng Part 2 Ever Be Made Without Akshay Kumar? Here’s The

Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

Kanguva’s Star Salaries Revealed: Suriya Pocketed 8 Times More Than Bobby Deol

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Is Priyanka Chopra Returning For Aitraaz 2? Subhash Ghai Spills The Beans

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox