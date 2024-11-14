Bomb Threat At Mumbai Airport: Caller Identifies Himself As ‘Mohammad from Azerbaijan’

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon from an anonymous caller, who claimed a passenger was carrying explosives.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon from an anonymous caller, who claimed a passenger was carrying explosives. The threat was reported to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) control room at Terminal 1 (domestic) around 3 pm, according to police officials.

Alleged Bomb Threat Involving Passenger Named Mohammad

The caller allegedly stated that a man named Mohammad was traveling from Mumbai to Azerbaijan with explosives. However, the caller did not provide any flight details and abruptly ended the call, leaving authorities with limited information. In response, the CISF immediately alerted Sahar police station, who deployed officers to investigate the threat.

Increased Security Measures at Mumbai Airport

As a precautionary measure, security protocols at the airport were heightened. Police began verifying passenger details to ensure safety while authorities launched a thorough investigation into the identity of the caller.

Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats

This incident is part of a wider pattern of bomb threat hoaxes targeting Indian airlines in recent weeks. In October alone, more than 450 hoax calls were recorded, raising serious concerns about the impact on passenger safety and national security. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has increased security measures at airports across India in response to these threats.

NIA Investigating Cyber Threats

The NIA’s cyber wing has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the source of these hoax calls, many of which have been traced to foreign agents. Authorities are working to verify the authenticity of these threats and to prevent further disruption.

Government Advisory on Bomb Threat Posts

In response to the surge in such threats, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to social media platforms, urging them to comply with IT rules. The advisory also called for platforms to take “reasonable efforts” to remove bomb threat posts or face legal consequences.

Previous Arrests for Hoax Threats

Earlier this month, Delhi police arrested an unemployed individual who had made multiple fake bomb threat calls to several airlines, adding to the growing concern over such hoaxes.

