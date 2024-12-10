Bombay HC Fines Clerk For Attempting To Deceive The Judiciary

Bombay High Court has criticized the practice of filing petitions without merit and imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 on Vijay Fasale, a clerk at an educational institution, for attempting to mislead the judiciary.

The Bombay High Court has criticized the practice of filing petitions without merit and imposed a fine of Rs.25,000 on Vijay Fasale, a clerk at an educational institution, for attempting to mislead the judiciary.

On December 5, a bench comprising Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Ashwin Bhobe dismissed a petition filed by Fasale, who sought to alter his date of birth in government records from 1968 to 1972, in an attempt to appear four years younger.

Fasale, who has been employed as a clerk in an educational institution in Sangli district since 1997, argued that his birthdate should be changed. However, the court found discrepancies upon reviewing his school records, which showed he passed the Class 10 examination in May 1984.

The court pointed out that if Fasale’s birthdate were indeed June 1972, he would have been just 12 years old when he passed his 10th grade exam, implying that he would have been enrolled in the first grade at only one year old in June 1973—something that was clearly impossible.

The bench remarked that Fasale should not believe he could deceive the court with such a petition, adding that it was time for litigants who attempt to mislead the judiciary to understand that such actions would not be tolerated.

As a result, the petition was dismissed, and Fasale was fined Rs.25,000. The court directed that the fine be deducted from his salary and deposited into the Kirtikar Law College library, reinforcing a stern message against filing frivolous petitions in the court.

