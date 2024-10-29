Home
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Brave Indian Army Dog Phantom Dies In Anti-Terror Operation In J&K

Serving since August 2022, Phantom sustained fatal injuries while drawing enemy fire, allowing soldiers to neutralize one terrorist and recover a weapon during the mission.

Brave Indian Army Dog Phantom Dies In Anti-Terror Operation In J&K

In a heroic act during an anti-terror operation, Phantom, a Belgian Malinois and loyal companion of the Indian Army, lost his life on Monday morning in the Akhnoor region of Jammu and Kashmir. Serving since August 2022, Phantom sustained fatal injuries while drawing enemy fire, allowing soldiers to neutralize one terrorist and recover a weapon during the mission.

The White Knight Corps paid tribute to Phantom’s bravery on social media, stating, “We salute the ultimate sacrifice of our true hero.” They commended his “courage, loyalty, and dedication,” emphasizing that Phantom’s actions will never be forgotten.

As the operation unfolded, soldiers were closing in on the trapped terrorists when Phantom engaged with the enemy, sustaining life-threatening injuries in the process. Despite his sacrifice, the operation continued successfully, with one terrorist neutralized and weapons seized.

The ongoing security efforts in the region follow a separate incident earlier when three militants attacked an Army ambulance in the Battal area. This attack prompted immediate retaliation from the Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and local forces, who launched a coordinated search and secured the area.

In a subsequent gunfight on Tuesday morning, security forces eliminated one terrorist in the Akhnoor area as operations intensified against entrenched terrorists. Reports indicated that two terrorists were killed, with efforts focused on apprehending a third militant hiding in a forest near the Assan mosque in Jogwan village.

The operation commenced when a militant opened fire on an army ambulance convoy near the Line of Control (LoC). By evening, NSG commandos had successfully neutralized the first terrorist. Following a brief lull in hostilities, security forces resumed their offensive in the Bhattal Era around 7 a.m., which led to further exchanges of gunfire and explosive detonations, culminating in the death of a second terrorist.

In a strategic move, the Army deployed four BMP II Infantry Combat Vehicles for enhanced patrols and intensified combat operations in the area. Additionally, helicopters and drones have been utilized to locate and track remaining militants.

The sacrifice of Phantom serves as a poignant reminder of the unwavering bravery displayed by military animals in the line of duty, highlighting their critical role in the fight against terrorism.

