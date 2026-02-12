LIVE TV
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Baron’s Son Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Just Hours After His Arrest Amid Flip-Flops In Case

Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco tycoon, arrested in Kanpur Lamborghini accident, released on Rs 20,000 bond, represented himself in court

Shivam Mishra, Son Of Tobacco Tycoon, Released (Pic Credits: X)
Shivam Mishra, Son Of Tobacco Tycoon, Released (Pic Credits: X)

Last updated: February 12, 2026 15:52:33 IST

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Baron's Son Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Just Hours After His Arrest Amid Flip-Flops In Case

Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco tycoon, was arrested this morning in connection with the Kanpur Lamborghini accident.

He was released hours later on a Rs 20,000 personal bond and represented himself in court.

(This is a breaking news story..)

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 3:46 PM IST
QUICK LINKS