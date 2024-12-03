Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Businessman Arrested For Setting Car Ablaze In Lajpat Nagar After Parking Dispute

A Delhi businessman and six others were arrested for allegedly setting the car of a poet, Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, on fire after a parking dispute. The suspects were caught on CCTV igniting the car in Lajpat Nagar before fleeing.

Businessman Arrested For Setting Car Ablaze In Lajpat Nagar After Parking Dispute

A parking disagreement spiraled into a shocking act of arson in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, leading to the arrest of a businessman and six accomplices. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, saw a car belonging to Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, founder of the cultural organization Jashn-e-Adab, being deliberately set on fire.

CCTV footage captured the horrific scene, where a group of men poured petrol on the bonnet of the car before igniting it. The vehicle was parked outside Chauhan’s residence in F Block. The men left the spot immediately after committing the act and left the car engulfed in flames.

He identifies the key accused as being Rahul Bhasin-a businessman, who was reportedly arrested along with six other companions of the suspects after a hairpin 600-kilometre chase to Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

“The suspects, along with their getaway car, have been apprehended. Thank God, no injuries occurred,” said DCP South East Ravi Kumar Singh as investigations continue.

A Long-Standing Feud

Chauhan recalled the chain of incidents that led to the attack. “The issue started as a parking dispute but escalated when the same people began drinking in the local park and harassing residents. Despite filing a police complaint in August, they continued to get bailed within 24 hours and continued their misconduct,” he said.

He also said that on November 29, tension again arose when one of the accused verbally abused him outside his house. “The very next day, they set my car on fire. My wife and I weren’t home at the time, and it was our neighbors who alerted us to the incident,” he added.

Chauhan described the incident as a terrifying escalation, stating that he has received multiple death threats from the group. “Their behavior grew increasingly hostile, and this attack has left me deeply concerned for my family’s safety,” he said.

ALSO READ | Bhopal Gas Tragedy Completes 40 Years, One Of The Deadliest Gas Tragedy In India Killing About 25,000 Lives

