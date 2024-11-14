‘Canadian Government has Dug Itself In a Hole’ Says Surinder Singh Lali on Brampton Temple Incident | NewsX Exclusive

In recent weeks, Canada has seen escalating incidents of violence and intimidation against Hindu temples and Indian-origin communities, specifically targeting Hindu and Sikh unity. In a notable case, a violent group waving pro-Khalistani flags attacked devotees at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, a city known for its dense Indian-origin population. The attack on Gore Road, where the temple is located, is part of a larger campaign allegedly led by pro-Khalistani groups intent on sowing division and intimidation among the Hindu community in Canada.

This was not an isolated incident. Over recent years, there has been a series of similar attacks, from vandalism of a Hindu temple in Windsor with anti-India graffiti to threats against temples in Mississauga and Brampton. In December 2023, gunshots were even fired at the home of the son of Satish Kumar, the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, amplifying the community’s concerns over security and targeted violence.

Canadian Police Under Scrutiny

In an exclusive interview with NewsX Editor Uday Pratap Singh, foreign affairs expert Surinder Singh Lali voiced strong criticism of the Canadian police for their handling of these incidents. According to Lali, “The Canadian police have become political thugs,” reflecting the frustration among Indian communities over what they perceive as inadequate protection for places of worship and Indian-origin residents.

Lali noted, “It’s unfortunate that the Canadian government has dug itself into a hole, and instead of addressing the root of the problem, they seem to be allowing this divide to deepen.” He further pointed out that pro-Khalistani elements are attempting to divide Hindu and Sikh communities, but these attempts are ultimately futile. “Pakistan has been trying to do that for a long time,” he remarked, dismissing the effectiveness of these divisive tactics.

Hindus and Sikhs United Despite Divisive Efforts

Lali emphasized that this ongoing narrative aims to paint a picture of Hindu-Sikh discord, but the reality is quite the opposite. He argued, “It’s not a Hindu versus Sikh issue; it’s Hindus and Sikhs against the extremists,” noting that Canadian Sikhs themselves are often present in these temples, seeking services from Indian diplomatic staff. Lali shared, “Inside the temple, many of those receiving consular services for pension renewals were Sikh community members, showing how misinformed these pro-Khalistani groups are in their divisive tactics.”

A Larger Narrative in Play?

Lali proposed that the tensions may have a geopolitical undertone beyond Canada, suggesting, “This is part of a larger narrative possibly driven by interests south of Canada, aimed at keeping an emerging India in check.” He speculated that Canada’s approach, which seems lenient towards these groups, may align with external political motives. Referring to the stance taken by U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti, Lali said, “We don’t want to be part of anyone’s Cold War narrative; India values strategic autonomy.”

India’s Response to the Rising Threats in Canada

India has maintained diplomatic efforts to address the concerns. Lali acknowledged, “The Indian government and our foreign minister are doing their bit. Diplomacy isn’t a tit-for-tat game—it requires careful, strategic actions.” He noted that relations between India and Canada have soured, even more so than India’s relationship with Pakistan. This stance has led India to issue repeated calls for Canada to ensure the security of its Indian-origin population and protect Hindu temples from such attacks.

A Call for Community Vigilance

The attacks have sparked significant anger and concern among Indian communities in Canada and abroad. Community leaders and experts urge individuals to remain vigilant, exercise caution in their speech, and avoid using divisive terminology that feeds into the “hate campaign” propagated by fringe elements. Lali warned, “These fringe rogues in Canada, under the guise of free speech, are spreading poison, and it’s crucial for us not to fall into their trap by inadvertently participating in their hateful campaign.”

Despite these tactics, Lali expressed confidence in the resilience and unity of the Indian community. “The good people need to stand up—Canada may soon find these ‘snakes’ they’ve harbored will turn around and bite them.”

Balancing Relations and Ensuring Community Safety

Amid these tensions, the Indian diaspora and the Canadian government face the challenge of balancing community safety with freedom of expression. As Canada continues to witness pro-Khalistani activities, the question remains: will the Canadian government take decisive action to protect all communities, or will it allow these divisive narratives to persist?

