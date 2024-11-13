Attacks On Temples In Canada Is Part Of ‘Wider Agenda’ Fueled By ISI Propaganda: BJP’s VP Sikh Cell | NewsX Exclusive

Sikh leader Sukhpreet Malhotra says attacks on Hindu temples in Canada are fueled by ISI propaganda, with a few individuals spreading hate as part of a larger agenda.

The recent attack by a violent group carrying pro-Khalistani flags on devotees at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, has reignited anger and concern among Indian communities. This incident on Gore Road is part of a larger campaign by pro-Khalistani groups to intimidate the Hindu community in Canada.

This is not an isolated event. Over the past few years, there have been several similar acts. A Hindu temple in Windsor was defaced with anti-India graffiti, while other temples in Mississauga and Brampton have been targeted in recent incidents. In December of last year, gunshots were fired at the residence of Satish Kumar’s son, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, further deepening the community’s sense of insecurity.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX’s, Editor Uday Pratap Singh, Vice President of BJP’s Sikh Cell Delhi, Sukhpreet Malhotra, offered his perspective on the ongoing tensions between Sikh and Hindu communities abroad. Malhotra emphasized that the pro-Khalistani agenda has not garnered widespread support among the Sikh population in Canada, with only a small group influenced by external forces like the ISI.

“First and foremost, we need to understand that the Indian Sikhs who migrated to Canada did not go there as politicians,” Malhotra said. “There is only a small fraction of individuals whose minds have been influenced by propaganda. The total Sikh population there, as per the 2021 census, is about 950,000, but only about one or two thousand people are involved in such activities. Many are there simply to make a livelihood.”

Political Agendas And The Role Of The ISI

Malhotra strongly believes that external political influences, specifically from Pakistan’s ISI, play a significant role in these tensions. He suggests that the ISI agenda has found traction among certain circles in Canada, misguiding and pressuring some gurdwaras into promoting this divisive ideology. “This is nothing but politics, and at its core lies the ISI agenda, which is also misleading the Trudeau government,” Malhotra stated.

“Ordinary people who visit gurdwaras go there to pay their respects, not to engage in divisive agendas,” he added, implying that most Canadian Sikhs do not support the activities of pro-Khalistani elements.

An Attempt To Divide Communities?

Reflecting on historical tensions, Malhotra highlighted the long-standing strategy among Pakistan’s more extreme voices to divide India. “The extreme voices often talk about wanting to break India into pieces,” he explained. “This has been their strategy from the start. They have planted seeds for this narrative over a decade, using sleeper cells to foster division.” He also called attention to the reality that some individuals, disguised as Sikhs with turbans and symbols, may not represent true Sikh values.

True Sikh Teachings

With Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday approaching, Malhotra urged the public to remember Sikhism’s foundational values of peace, unity, and protection for all. “My faith is one of protection, service, and unity for all humanity,” he said, citing Sikhism’s commitment to universal brotherhood.

Malhotra pointed out that Sikh teachings emphasize service, compassion, and support against injustice—values that have defined the Sikh community for centuries. “Sikhism has always played the role of an elder brother to the Hindu community, fighting against injustice,” he added.

Malhotra expressed deep concern over the misuse of the Khanda, a revered Sikh symbol, in these violent protests. He urged the Canadian government to prevent the Khanda from being displayed in protests, as it misleads the public into associating Sikhism with extremist activities. “The Khanda is a sacred symbol of my religion,” he explained. “When people saw it in the past, they would seek help and be assured that a Sikh would provide assistance. Its misuse today distorts our faith’s image.”

He concluded with a plea to the Canadian government and to all members of the Sikh community in Canada: “Let’s engage in meaningful discussions to convey the true spirit of Sikhism, protect our community’s positive image, and ensure our sacred symbols aren’t exploited for divisive agendas.”

Watch the exclusive interview here: