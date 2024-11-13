Canada: Third Hindu Temple Threat This Month Sparks ‘High Alert’ Concerns

As incidents of extremism rise across Canada under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration, Hindu temples and places of worship are increasingly facing targeted threats from radical elements, specifically by Khalistani extremist groups. This unsettling trend has raised alarm among the Hindu community, particularly in densely populated areas with Indian-origin residents, such as Brampton, Ontario. The situation has prompted both Canadian and Indian officials to call for urgent security measures to protect these religious institutions.

Brampton Temple Cancels Event Amid “Extremely High” Threat Level

In a significant recent incident, the Triveni Mandir and Community Centre in Brampton had to cancel a scheduled event due to severe safety concerns. This consular camp, called the “Life Certificate” event, was originally planned for November 17. Organized by the Indian Consulate, the event was intended to help Indian-origin individuals renew essential life certificates needed for various administrative processes in India.

However, an official statement from the temple explained, “Please be advised that the Life Certificate Event scheduled at Brampton Triveni Mandir by the Indian Consulate on November 17, 2024, has been cancelled. This is due to official intelligence from Peel Regional Police, stating that there is an Extremely High and Imminent Threat Level of violent protests.”

These consular camps are typically routine events, coordinated by Indian diplomatic missions in Canada to assist the Indian community with vital documentation. However, rising tensions and the threat of violence have disrupted these services, highlighting a deteriorating security situation.

Public Apology and Community Concerns Over Safety

Following the cancellation, temple authorities issued a public apology to those who had planned to attend, emphasizing the impact of rising extremism on public safety. “We apologise to all community members who were depending on the event. We are deeply saddened that Canadians now feel unsafe coming to Hindu temples in Canada,” the statement read. The temple’s administration also appealed to local law enforcement for immediate action, urging Peel Police to address the threats and ensure the safety of the Hindu community in Canada.

Previous Incidents and Growing Security Concerns

This cancellation marks the third major threat incident affecting Hindu temples in Canada this month alone. Earlier in November, another temple in Brampton was attacked, prompting swift condemnation from the Indian government. Following the incident, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs expressed disappointment over the escalating threats, emphasizing the need for effective measures to protect these places of worship.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, noted, “We also expect that those indulging in such violence will be prosecuted.” The Indian High Commission in Canada had previously requested security support from Canadian authorities, fearing for the safety of Indian nationals. However, despite these requests, threats persist, and consular services have been repeatedly impacted by safety concerns.

Calls for Greater Protection Following a Series of Incidents

In recent months, Hindu temples across Ontario have been subjected to vandalism and targeted violence. These incidents include the defacement of a temple in Windsor last year, which drew strong reactions from both Canadian and Indian officials. Following the latest attacks, India’s High Commission reiterated its concerns over the lack of security assurances for consular camps, which play a crucial role in serving the Indian community’s administrative needs, particularly in the months of November and December when documentation renewals peak.

A spokesperson from India’s Ministry of External Affairs explained, “This consular camp we do is helpful to the community, to both people of Indian nationality and people of Indian origin who may now be nationals of other countries.” The recent cancellations have impacted numerous Indian-origin residents who rely on these camps to maintain their pension benefits and meet other administrative needs.

Prime Minister Modi’s Condemnation of Violent Incidents

The escalating situation has also drawn a response from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He strongly condemned the recent attack, stating, “I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.”